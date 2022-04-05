Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Thought Early On She 'Should Probably Just Walk Away' from Jason Tartick

But in Tartick's new book, The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Reset Your Career, the reality star, 33, reveals that a situation involving Bristowe, 36, cost him his banking job because of a comment she made about their first hookup on a since-deleted episode of her Off the Vine podcast.

"We get this call and they were like, 'They're expecting you to come in and resign today,' " Tartick tells PEOPLE of his company's reaction. "I was like, 'I'm not going to resign, so I guess you guys have a choice.' The next conversation was, 'No, you don't have to resign. We just want you to restart here with a new set of rules, no podcasts, no social media...' — essentially no outside business work — 'or go restart yourself.' "

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Despite a decade with the company, Tartick didn't accept the new terms and embarked on his next chapter. Bristowe worried that the next chapter wouldn't include her because of the role she played in Tartick losing his job.

"I was like, your family's going to hate me. This is not going to work out for us. I should probably just walk away now," she admits.

But Tartick stepped into a new career path that included launching his own consulting company and business podcast, Trading Secrets, and writing his first book. In it, the Buffalo, New York, native also opens up about how much money ABC offered him to be a Bachelor lead after appearing on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and turning down $5,000 to go on Bachelor in Paradise, which he refers to in Restart Roadmap as a "total s--- show."

"The company I worked for at the time said, 'You go on Paradise, we're done with you. You're out,' " Tartick says. "The second thing was, I felt like the reason I was going on Paradise was because I wanted to be on the TV again. And to me, that's one of the most toxic motivators for making one of those decisions. And if I'm going into a situation like that on the wrong foot, who knows what could've happened?"

Jason Tartick The Restart Roadmap

Bristowe thinks that if Tartick did appear on Paradise, they wouldn't have started dating.

"I believe that everything happens for a reason. Something would've happened where our paths didn't cross the way they were supposed to," the Dancing with the Stars winner says, jokingly adding, "Plus, I don't want to date anyone that's been on Paradise."

Things worked out, though, and after getting engaged last May, Bristowe and Tartick started planning a fall 2022 wedding in Nashville, where they live with their golden retrievers Pinot and Ramen.

"We haven't scratched the surface of what we would get into with wedding planning," Bristowe laments.

Tartick says the couple selected a wedding planner and now needs to focus on nailing down a venue. "I want to go big on food, the venue, the whole experience," Canadian Bristowe adds. "I want people to walk in and be like, 'Oh my gosh, this is unlike any other wedding we've been to.' I want a champagne fountain."

They'll also likely serve Bristowe's Spade & Sparrows wine — and of course, have some familiar Bachelor Nation faces in attendance.

Bristowe says she and Whitney Bischoff remain "so close" and Tartick shouts out Blake Horstmann as someone who has "has got to be there." Some of Bristowe and Tartick's exes from the show, like Jared Haibon and Kufrin, respectively, will also receive invites.

"I think there will be a good amount of Bachelor people," Tartick says of the guest list. "And then because Kaitlyn is literally tied at the hip with these pros from Dancing with the Stars, some of them will be invited. That'll be a wild dance floor."

One pro might even be involved in a bigger way. "I want Daniella [Karagach] to choreograph our first dance," Bristowe says of the season 30 winner.

Tartick worries about dancing in front of his fiancée and the DWTS pros, though. "I watch Kaitlyn, but I won't dance in front of her," he confesses. "There was one time I went to the bar with every Dancing with the Stars pros and Kaitlyn, and I've never in my life felt so intimidated. So I just watch."

Kaitlyn bristowe Artem Chigvinstev and Kaitlyn Bristowe on DWTS | Credit: ABC

They also feel pressure for the big day because it'll be the first time a lot of Bristowe and Tartick's family members meet. "Our families and friends are so spread apart between Western Canada and Eastern states, this will be the first and last time that all these people who made us are in one room," he says. "We're putting a lot of pressure on ourselves to make it perfect, which definitely has led to things being delayed a little bit more than we expected."

In the meantime, Bristowe looks forward to a Bachelorette party in Miami. She even launched a special collection of her Dew Edit hair scrunchies ahead of the occasion.

"I used to not like Miami," she says. "I used to think it was just full of douche canoes. But I don't have to go to the club scene and get bottle service. There's a lot of good restaurants there and beaches."

Ultimately, having to reinvent their career paths panned out for both Tartick and Bristowe.

"Once I got off the show, I realized the power of having a platform, which worked out really well for me," Bristowe says. "Everything I do, I love to do."

Tartick credits Bristowe with helping him flourish. "Something I've definitely learned from Kaitlyn: vulnerability creates vulnerability, and that creates authenticity," he says. "And from that, can really create growth."