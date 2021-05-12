Jason Tartick surprised Kaitlyn Bristowe with the proposal while they were recording an episode of her Off the Vine podcast

Kaitlyn Bristowe Screams for Joy in Proposal Video Shared by Jason Tartick: ‘The Reaction I Was Hoping for’

Kaitlyn Bristowe let out a few happy screams when Jason Tartick asked her to marry him!

Tartick, 32, surprised the former Bachelorette by proposing to her Monday while recording an episode of Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The founder of the Restart consulting agency shared a glimpse into the proposal on TikTok Tuesday.

In the video, Tartick pulls out an engagement ring and Bristowe's jaw drops as she screams for joy.

"Oh my God! Are you….?" the season 29 Dancing with the Stars winner, 35, says in shock.

Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe | Credit: tiktok

Their rescue dog also joins in on the excitement as the couple cuddles up to one another in a chair and Bristowe continues to scream.

"Yes!" she finally shouts at the end of the clip.

"Just the reaction I was hoping for, engaged to the love of my life @kaitlynbristowe," Tartick sweetly captioned the video.

Bristowe was told she would be interviewing a special guest, only to be surprised by a proposal.

"Thank God I have the audio because emotions were so damn high and now I'm like what did I say again?!? Haha," Tartick joked on his Instagram Stories.

Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe | Credit: tiktok

Although the former ABC contestant doesn't quite remember what he said, his now-fiancé said it was "beautiful."

"It was everything I could have asked for," Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."

"It was really special," she added.

Bristowe, who was the star of The Bachelorette's 11th season in 2015, went public with her relationship with Tartick in January 2019, two months after she announced her split from fiancé Shawn Booth. Tartick, a fellow franchise alum, made it to the final three on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

Their engagement was truly a full circle moment, as the engaged couple met on Bristowe's podcast.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In May 2019, Bristowe and Tartick announced their decision to move in together in Nashville after having a long-distance relationship with the consulting agent living in Seattle.

Bristowe and Tartick's relationship was a surprise for the both of them, but they formed a strong bond.

"[It] was definitely not something I expected," the upcoming season of The Bachelorette co-host told PEOPLE in 2019.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She added, "When I met him, dating anyone wasn't even on my radar, especially dating anyone in Bachelor world, but something in my mind was rooting for him."