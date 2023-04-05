Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She Feels Like Ex-Fiancé Shawn Booth 'Used' Her 'Professionally'

Kaitlyn Bristowe thinks her ex-fiancée Shawn Booth stayed in their relationship for the wrong reasons.

The former Bachelorette, 37, and Booth, 35, were engaged for three years before they split in 2018 — the same year the trainer opened BOOTHCAMP Gym in Nashville. "It was getting down to the end where we both just didn't see it going anywhere, it felt like he was hanging on until his gym opened," she told current fiancé Jason Tartick on his Trading Secrets podcast. "And that's where I felt used professionally."

Bristowe explained that the power dynamic between the show's lead and their final pick creates makes it hard for couples to succeed in the real world.

"This is all just from my point of view and from how I felt and things that I saw," she said on Monday's podcast. "It doesn't mean they're right or wrong, but would you or would you not agree that when couples come off the show — whether it was a Bachelor and the woman he picked or Bachelorette and the guy she picked — that that is a really hard foundation to start on and a power struggle?"

Walter McBride/Getty

Tartick, 34, agreed, saying he finds it "personally, professionally, financially" the show lays an unstable foundation that makes it "close to impossible" for couples to last.

The Dancing with the Stars winner said she thought "men sometimes get emasculated" coming off of The Bachelorette.

"All of these opportunities, they're like, 'We want Kaitlyn there and well, Shawn can come too,' or 'Maybe not. Maybe it's just Kaitlyn or it's the two of us together.' But like it was always if I was there, then he was invited," Bristowe said. "And I think that on top of already feeling emasculated on the show where you're not the one and there's other relationships building and you thought it was you the whole time and then you realize it wasn't — how does the relationship even work after that? I don't know. It's hard."

Tartick asked Bristowe if the roles were reversed, would she have felt differently? "I would definitely have feelings of doubt or not worthy or feeling less than, yeah," the Off the Vine podcast host said.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to The Bachelorette Having Two Leads: 'Why Are We Doing This Again?'

The engaged couple also talked about not having businesses together.

"We both work so hard at our own thing," Bristowe said. "We need to come together personally not professional."

However, Bristowe said she might reconsider when she and Tartick are "fully married."

"I don't think you have to be married to do joint ventures together," Tartick replied.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The reality stars, who got engaged in 2021, have been in the midst of wedding planning.

"Jason is Mr. Spreadsheet," Bristowe previously told PEOPLE. "This is just so us in our relationship: He's very numbers and logistics and spreadsheets and I'm like, 'Can we have a champagne fountain? Dancers swinging from the rafters?'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The guest list will also feature some familiar faces.

Bristowe told PEOPLE in April 2022 that and Whitney Bischoff remain "so close," and Tartick said Blake Horstmann "has got to be there." Bristowe and Tartick's exes from the show, like Jared Haibon and Becca Kufrin, respectively, will also receive invites.

"I think there will be a good amount of Bachelor people," Tartick said. "And then because Kaitlyn is literally tied at the hip with these pros from Dancing with the Stars, some of them will be invited. That'll be a wild dance floor."