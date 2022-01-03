"You will learn more about who you are in the next 2 months than you ever thought was possible," Kaitlyn Bristowe said

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She's 'Rooting' for Clayton Echard to Find His 'Person' on The Bachelor

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sending the newest Bachelor Clayton Echard positive vibes.

The 36-year-old Bachelorette alum shared a photo of her and Echard, 28, on Instagram, along with words of encouragement for the former NFL player ahead of Monday night's season 26 premiere episode.

"Clayton, this season of your life is going to be challenging, emotional, rewarding, beautiful, and life changing," Bristowe began the post. "You will learn more about who you are in the next 2 months than you ever thought was possible."

"No matter what people say, and however this ends, you will walk away humbled, and take pride in what you just went through. Rooting for you to find your person! Cannot wait to watch. #TheBachelor," the season 18 Bachelorette co-host concluded.

Echard responded with gratitude in the comments section: "Thank you for continually going out of your way to be a mentor (and friend at the same time) for such a crazy journey. Your words carry so much weight in my eyes and I've taken to heart all the advice you've given! I appreciate you!"

The trailer for The Bachelor season 26 premiered in December during The Bachelorette's Men Tell All special, which co-host Bristowe described the newest installment as "crazy," "emotional," "wild," and one that "very well could be the most dramatic season ever."

"I'm a midwest boy from Missouri that just wants to find love," Echard explained in the trailer. "And I can't wait to get married and have kids. I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

The trailer also featured several steamy moments between Echard and multiple contestants in several locations, including under a waterfall, on top of a pool table, and in a canoe. Fans also got a sneak peek at some of the other dates that Echard will embark on this season.

Echard was announced as the lead a week after he was sent home from Michelle Young's recent Bachelorette season. He made it to the final eight but was eliminated after their one-on-one date.

Recently, Echard told PEOPLE that he wasn't prepared to have intense feelings for more than one woman.

"I promised myself I wouldn't fall in love in love with multiple women but I fell in love with three," he said. "At that point I accepted it but I realized I was going to have to stop using absolutes. I handled it to the best of my ability. It wasn't perfect! I learned a lot of lessons. And that's life."