Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Originally Signed Up for Juan Pablo Galavis’s Season of The Bachelor

Before being cast as a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelor and then taking the lead on season 11 of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe actually auditioned for Juan Pablo Galavis' season in 2014 — and she's happy it didn't work out!

"I'm just so glad nobody picked me for his season," Bristowe told host Chris Harrison on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, which looked back on Galavis' dramatic season 18.

"I remember making my video, being like 'I can't wait to meet Camila!'" Bristowe, 35, said of the former soccer star's daughter. "Then at the end [of the season] I was like 'Whew!'"

Bristowe, who has now found love in The Bachelorette season 14 contestant Jason Tartick, admitted her opinion of Galavis, 39, changed after seeing his behavior on the show, specifically how he treated current Bachelorette Clare Crawley.

"Worst Bachelor ever," the upcoming Dancing with the Stars contestant said. "I feel bad saying that, but what comes to mind is he just wasn't what America wants to see in a man."

On what was supposed to be a romantic helicopter ride, the Spanish hunk memorably whispered to Crawley, "I love f------- you, but I don't know you."

"It was disgusting," Bristowe said. "I just feel like the way a man speaks to a woman — it's a respect thing. When that's what happens when the cameras are off, I don't know why she didn't run as fast as she could."

As for why Crawley didn't see the red flags right away, Bristowe posited that she may have been blinded by his "charm."

Ultimately, Galavis dumped Crawley for his final pick Nikki Ferrell, whom he refused to say he loved. They split after the show.

It all worked out for Crawley. Fans will get to see her finally find love on her upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which premieres on Oct. 13. And she won't be the only Bachelorette this season; multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in August that Tayshia Adams replaces Crawley after she falls in love with one of her suitors and leaves the show early.

On Thursday, Galavis shared his thoughts on the new promo for Crawley's season, which highlights her harsh words for him during their breakup six years ago.

"Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can't get OVER Juan... Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?" Galavis tweeted, adding: "PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE..."

When a fan accused Galavis of being the one who can't get over the relationship, he quipped back: "I was OVER it since my season ENDED...:)"

Crawley has said she remains grateful for the experience.

“I felt so thankful for my evolution of what happened on my path on The Bachelor,” she told PEOPLE in March. “When my season ended, it was the biggest blessing in my life. I stood up for myself in a way that I had never done in any relationship before, or even in life.”