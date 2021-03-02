Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to Taylor Nolan's Resurfaced Tweets: 'Shocked and Disgusted'

"It really, truly just made me sick to my stomach to see," the former Bachelorette said on Instagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe is weighing in on the controversy surrounding fellow Bachelor alum Taylor Nolan after offensive tweets of hers recently resurfaced online.

On Monday, Bristowe, 35, addressed Nolan's decade-old tweets that circulated over the weekend on Reddit and Twitter. In Nolan's posts, which were shared between 2011 and 2012 when she was a teenager, Nolan insulted minority groups such as Jews, Asian Americans and Indians and used several homophobic and fatphobic slurs.

Nolan, who appeared on Nick Viall's season 21 of The Bachelor and season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise, later apologized for her actions and asked for "grace," for which she also received backlash.

"Here we go again, with yet another human being having resurfaced tweets or something that are not only racist but are also homophobic, fat-shaming — the list goes on," Bristowe said in a video posted on her Instagram Story. "I'm shocked that it's Taylor Nolan, because she talks about doing all this work, which I'm not discrediting that she's done all the work. But to use that as an excuse by saying you're sorry, by saying you've done the work, is dismissing what you've said. It's dismissing all those people you've offended."

The former Bachelorette went on to say that she "was shocked and disgusted," as well as "actually alarmed" by Nolan's resurfaced tweets, adding, "It really, truly just made me sick to my stomach to see."

The Dancing with the Stars champion, who welcomed Nolan as a guest on her Off the Vine podcast last year, noted that she had received messages from fans criticizing her for not quickly speaking out against Nolan's tweets. But Bristowe said she needed time to process the controversy.

"I myself have to think, digest, read what she said. And you know what, it really bothered me," she said. "I really just needed to take a second and not react with emotion to that, because it was really disturbing."

On Sunday, Nolan apologized for the tweets in a 30-minute video she posted on Instagram. Alongside the video, she posted a lengthy caption in which she reiterated her regret over the tweets.

"My tweets from ten years ago are s----y, they suck, they were wrong, and are hurtful," Nolan captioned her video. "I want to be clear that they don't take away from the work I do today, they are literally how I got here to doing this work."

Nolan, who has been vocal about the need for more diversity within the ABC franchise over the years, went on to say that the tweets "do not invalidate my work today." She added: "I will always be open to hearing how to do better from my BIPOC counterparts."

"I hope you can consider giving me some of ~grace~ you push so hard for white Bachelor alum to receive for things they have in the recent past or present time said and done that were harmful…for the work I've been doing the last ten years and currently to unpack internalized racism and fight against things like fat phobia and white supremacy," she continued.

Nolan's resurfaced tweets and subsequent apology came after she and many fellow Bachelor franchise stars condemned longtime host Chris Harrison for his controversial Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay last month. In the interview, Harrison, 49, weighed in on current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's resurfaced social media posts, which saw her dressed in Native American attire in costume and attending an antebellum plantation-themed college party in 2018. (Kirkconnell has since issued an apology and asked those defending her actions to "please stop.")

Harrison received backlash for his failure to denounce Kirkconnell's behavior and apologized a couple of days later before announcing he would be "stepping aside" from the franchise for an unspecified amount of time.