Kaitlyn Bristowe Praises Bachelorette Michelle Young and New Fiancé Nayte Olukoya: 'So Happy'

Bristowe, who co-hosted season 18 of the ABC series alongside Tayshia Adams, praised the newly engaged couple and their journey to finding love Friday on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just want to say, that this woman right here inspires me in every way," began Bristowe, 36. "Michelle the way you followed your heart, the way you carry yourself, the confidence you have while also being self deprecating. You're a good person with a beautiful soul."

Turning her attention to Young's 27-year-old sales executive fiancé, she noted, "This show really does force people to let their guard down and Nayte, I watched you grow into this loving vulnerable man who treats Michelle the way she deserves."

The Dancing with the Stars champion continued, "I know we didn't see too much of that side on the show but I can't wait for the world to see your heart. Meeting both of your families and seeing the love they have for you two, and for each other is a testament to who you are as humans. I'm so happy for the two of you. And lastly, thank you to everyone who has said kind words about the live after show."

Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle Young Credit: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

After becoming the runner-up on Matt James' Bachelor season, Young was named season 18's Bachelorette in March. The 28-year-old school teacher quickly fell for Olukoya, giving him her First Impression Rose.

"Nayte and I have always been goal-setters. We talked about that, I have always been a goal setter," Young said on Wednesday's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "When he came in, our conversations that we had, we definitely really aligned with that. And so it's been cool to be a part of this experience and to make history in this way. It's just kind of a trampoline for us with what we're gonna do."

Following their engagement, Young and Olukoya opened up to PEOPLE about how their love has continued to progress.

THE BACHELORETTE - "After the Final Rose" - The roses have all been handed out, "The Bachelorette" herself, Michelle Young, returns. Credit: ABC/Christopher Willard

"I fall more in love every day," Young said. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, 'I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person.' And I didn't know I could love at this level."

Olukoya said that "it's so natural for us to be together."

He added, "I've never felt the way I feel before. I'm all in!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Now, the duo has occupied themselves with "dancing, singing and goofing around" — as well as having serious discussions about their shared future.