Kaitlyn Bristowe Calls Fiancé Jason Tartick Her 'Lobster' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

The two Bachelor Nation stars got engaged in May after two years of dating

Kaitlyn Bristowe is honoring her husband-to-be on his 33rd birthday.

The former Bachelorette, 36, celebrated fiancé Jason Tartick's birthday on Sunday with a sweet Instagram tribute. Sharing a carousel of photos, Bristowe lovingly called Tartick her "lobster."

"Happy birthday to my rock lobster," she captioned the post, referencing an iconic phrase from Friends which is often used in place of the word soulmate. "You're somehow getting more incredible every year."

Replying to Bristiowe's post, Tartick wrote, "Let the Sunday Funday commence."

"Love you Kaitlyn," the season 14 Bachelorette contestant added. "Let's have a day!"

The couple met while recording an episode of her Off the Vine podcast in early 2019. They began dating shortly after.

In May, Tartick proposed to Bristowe in Nashville while they filmed her podcast together. Bristowe was originally told she would be speaking with a special guest, but she later discovered Tartick had something much bigger planned.

Tartick previously said on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast he faced several setbacks planning the proposal, saying it "was an absolute nightmare" before he landed on the right idea.

Kaitlyn Bristowe / instagram

"My mom, actually, was a big part of helping me come up with the creative [aspect of the proposal]," he said in July. "She was like, 'You know, you guys met on the podcast.' I was like, 'Ah!' So I proposed to her on the podcast. She had no idea!"

Bristowe told Entertainment Tonight she was "so overwhelmed" during the romantic moment. "And I was so embarrassed because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, 'Tequila for Breakfast,'" she said in May. "I was like, 'This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!'"

Recently, Tartick told PEOPLE the couple's wedding will be inspired by The Great Gatsby.