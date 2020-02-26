Kaitlyn Bristowe DM'd Victoria Fuller to Ask a Question After Bachelor Fantasy Suite Date Episode

Mystery solved!

Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed on Strahan, Sara and Keke‘s recap of Monday night’s Bachelor episode that she slid into Victoria Fuller‘s DMs to find out what she was holding during her fantasy suite date with Peter Weber.

As the group discussed the episode, host Sara Haines pointed out that fans were clamoring to know what object Fuller could be seen holding as she gave Weber a hug, including one theory that Weber had given her the pilot’s wings that Hannah Brown returned to him during the first night of the season.

“I got to the bottom of this one,” Bristowe said — but the answer might not be as juicy as many Bachelor Nation fans may have been hoping.

“I went straight to the source,” the former Bachelorette revealed. “I messaged Victoria, slid into her DMs, and I said, ‘what are you holding?’ and she said, ‘my hotel key.'”

“You are a dream crusher, Kaitlyn,” Haines joked, “I needed it to be more interesting.”

“I know, I was like dang!” Bristowe agreed.

But that doesn’t mean that the Fantasy Suite episode was without plenty of drama.

While both Hannah Ann Sluss and Fuller opted to spend the night with Weber, fans were left hanging as Madison Prewett walked away from the pilot during their date after he admitted he had been “intimate” with the other women.

“For me, personally, I wouldn’t be able to say yes to an engagement and continue to move forward if you have slept with the other women,” the basketball star told Weber during the dinner portion of their date. “I’m not in any way trying to come across as judgmental or hold something over your head, but at the same time, those are just my expectations that I have in life.”

“I just can’t wrap my mind around in a week from now, if you’re down on one knee, and six days before that you slept with somebody else,” Prewett continued. “I just can’t wrap my mind around that, I can’t.”

“I don’t want this to feel like it’s all about sex, but this is really a big thing right now for us,” Weber ended up telling Prewett. “I don’t know how else to do this. I’ll just be very honest and I won’t give any details, but I have been intimate, and I can’t lie to you about that.”

Prewett ended up excusing herself from the conversation, but Weber followed after her, begging her not to leave.

“I can’t change what I believe in and what I stand for and what I need. I can’t change, and I don’t want to feel bad for having that and being that,” Prewett told Weber, who responded, “If you can honestly see you and me together forever, do not walk away. Please don’t. I know that I hurt you and I’m sorry for that, but please don’t walk away from this.”

Prewett did end up walking away from Weber — but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s gone for good, Bristowe said Tuesday on Strahan, Sara and Keke.

“It wasn’t like a, ‘kay bye I’m done,’ it was like a, ‘oh I’m being called by the producer, I’m gonna walk away and it’s going to look dramatic so that we’re all tuning in next week,'” Bristowe said.

The drama continues with the Women Tell All episode next week.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.