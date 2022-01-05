The Bachelor Nation stars got engaged in May after two years of dating

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Jason Tartick Are Eyeing an October 2022 Wedding in Nashville

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have their fingers crossed for a Nashville wedding.

The former Bachelorette, 36, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about locking in her wedding plans after getting engaged to Tartick, 32, last year. Bristowe said she's hoping to get the planning process moving quickly before she leaves for the Dancing with the Stars 2022 winter tour, which kicks off Jan. 7.

In the fall, Bristowe announced she was joining the tour after taking home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside pro partner Artem Chigvintsev during season 29 of DWTS in November 2020.

"I was like, Jason, we got to lock down a wedding planner because once I'm gone, I'm not gonna be able to do much and I'm not too picky about things," Bristowe told ET of the road to the altar. "I'll let the wedding planner, as long as I trust them, do their thing, so hopefully that will make it easier."

"We think we are going to do it in Nashville," she added. "October of 2022."

With less than a year until the big day, Bristowe also said they've decided on on the guest count, despite previously disagreeing on the matter.

"I wanted small always, but Jason's convinced me to go big," she told the outlet. "But then, 'Mr. Finance' Jason was like, budgeting, and he's like, 'Maybe we go smaller?' "

Bristowe and Tartick got engaged back in May while recording an episode of Bristowe's podcast. At the time, the former Bachelorette was told she would be interviewing a special guest, only to be surprised by a proposal.

"It was everything I could have asked for," she told Entertainment Tonight after Tartick popped the question. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."

Bristowe, who was the star of The Bachelorette's 11th season in 2015, went public with her relationship with Tartick in January 2019, two months after she announced her split from fiancé Shawn Booth. Tartick, a fellow franchise alum, made it to the final three on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

Last year, the entrepreneur told PEOPLE that he and his fiancée were still on cloud nine following the proposal. "The engagement high is still a high!" Tartick said in July. "It still seems surreal in the best way possible."