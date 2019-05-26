Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Take 'Next Step' in Their Romance by Moving in Together with New Dog

Image zoom Jason Tartick, Kaitlyn Bristowe Jason Tartick/Instagram

First comes love, then comes a move to Nashville!

Bachelor Nation’s favorite couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick announced they’re moving in together, along with a special new member of the family: rescue pup Ramen.

Bristowe, 33, who lives in Nashville, revealed the couple is taking the next step in their romance Friday during her Off the Vine podcast.

“We’re at the next step in our relationship where we want to grow even more and we can’t do that in long distance,” she said. “Cheers to new roommates! I can’t wait to see what things you do that drive me nuts.”

Tartick, 30, lives in Seattle, but said a move closer to the east coast works well for him, as it puts him closer to his family.

“Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn’t make sense,” he said. “I think that for the short term and the long term, Nashville was the best place for us to be.”

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in January, said they’re looking forward to renovating their home together, though they don’t plan to stay in Music City long term.

Meanwhile, Ramen will be joining the pair starting June 3.

“I think I might cry telling this next part,” an emotional Bristowe said. “I’m just so happy. We are also adding a new member to the family. Ramen Noodle Vino Bristick. We’re getting a dog! We saved Ramen.”

The former Bachelorette explained the dog was born in Korea, but had been abused before he was rescued by the charity Bunny’s Buddies.

“He was found on the streets, and when they took him in they thought he had a broken leg… Turns out he had a broken pelvis from being kicked too hard,” she said, explaining that she later saw him on Instagram and instantly fell in love.

After encouraging her Instagram followers to donate to Ramen’s care, Bristowe said a staffer from the charity reached out to ask if she wanted to adopt him herself.

The reality star later introduced the dog on Instagram, writing, “MY BABY!!!! Hello instagram. My name is Ramen Noodle Vino. But my mom and dad call me Noods. I’m 1-ish, and I was saved by Amanda at @bunnysbuddies after living on the streets in Korea with broken bones. I’ve been hurt by humans, but I’m going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs. Follow me if you want more noods! See you June 3 mom and dad!”

Bristowe and Tartick kicked off their relationship months after she announced her split from fiancé Shawn Booth in November 2018.

“My relationship with Jason was definitely not something I expected,” she told PEOPLE earlier this month. “When I met him, dating anyone wasn’t even on my radar, especially dating anyone in Bachelor world, but something in my mind was rooting for him. And I thought, whoever dates him is a lucky girl.”

Tartick explained they’d actually been together for about a month before confirming their relationship to the world in January.

“We were friends. A little banter here and there and friendship turned into a relationship,” he said on the Today show.