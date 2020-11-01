Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick were inspired by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt from their Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Dress Up as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt for Halloween

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick went all out with their Halloween costumes this year!

On Saturday, the 35-year-old Bachelorette star and her boyfriend, 32, shared their costumes on social media and revealed that they went dressed as Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt from the Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read that took place earlier this year.

Posting a side by side photo of herself and Tartick looking almost identical to Aniston, 51, and Pitt, 56, on Instagram, the Dancing with the Stars contestant captioned her post, "Jen and Brad > Ross and Rachel," referencing her couples costume with Tartick from last year.

On his own Instagram account, Tartick shared a video of the pair in costume, where they hilariously recreated the former couple's introductions during the live event. "Hi Aniston," Tartick says with a smile a Bristowe replies back, "Hi Pitt!"

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe's Instagram | Credit: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe's Instagram | Credit: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Earlier this year, Aniston and Pitt — who were married from 2000 to 2005 — took part in the virtual onscreen reunion that saw a cast of A-listers coming together to reenact the 1982 film classic.

During the event, Aniston and Pitt played Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, appearing on screen together for the first time since their 2005 divorce. The two actors shared a hilarious moment in the script in which the character of Brad has a sexual fantasy about Linda, resulting in a live reading between the two exes that caused laughs by everyone in the cast.

Bristowe is clearly an Aniston fan as she has channeled the actress for her Halloween costume in the past.

Last October, the pair crafted a Friends-inspired couple's costume for Halloween, that saw Bristowe dressing up as Aniston's character Rachel Green and Tartick dressing up as Ross Geller — David Schwimmer's character.