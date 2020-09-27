Kaitlyn Bristowe's injury almost prevented her from competing in last week’s episode

Kaitlyn Bristowe Gives Update on DWTS Ankle Injury: 'Still So Sore'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is soldiering on!

With just over 24 hours left until the former Bachelorette star is set to return to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom on Monday, Bristowe shared an update on her injured ankle — which almost prevented her from competing in last week’s episode.

“Not gonna lie. It’s been a tough week,” she wrote on Sunday, alongside a playful graphic announcing that she’ll be portraying Moana during the show's upcoming Disney-themed night.

“Ankle is still so sore which has really put a damper on rehearsing. No MRI results as of this minute, which has been mentally draining too,” she added.

In order to make sure she and partner Artem Chigvintsev stay in the competition for another week, Bristowe capped off the update by reminding her fans to tune in. “We are going to need those votes tomorrow night!! OK?” she added.

Despite the challenging week, the reality star was seen arriving at the rehearsal studio on Sunday with a smile on her face.

During last week’s episode, Bristowe and Chigvintsev performed a foxtrot to "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack — delivering the routine with an elegant flair.

Injury aside, Bristowe received the highest scores of the night and avoided the first elimination of the season.

Reflecting on the emotional day afterward, Bristowe wrote that she was devastated at the thought of not being able to perform.

“I was hysterically bawling thinking I had to sit this one out. Thank you to the dr, PT, and Artem for making sure I was ok to dance,” she wrote on Thursday. “I have an MRI today and I will keep everyone posted. We can’t thank everyone enough for the votes and love.”

In a supportive comment, boyfriend Jason Tartick wrote, “Damn inspiration you are...this was gorgeous start to finish.”