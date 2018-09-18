Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe's Dress Rips 'Right Down to Mid-Crack' During the Emmys

Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s glam Emmys look did not stand the test of time — or even the night.

With her blonde hair loosely pulled back, the former star of The Bachelorette, 33, attended the 2018 Emmy Awards in a sleek black gown with a detailed halter top until a major wardrobe malfunction put her evening in jeopardy.

Bristowe kept her fans updated with hilarious tweets as the saga wore on. “Sitting in the emmys and my zipper just busted and my butt is exposed and I can’t get up and I dunno what to do,” she explained. “It all opens up when I stand up. Right down to mid crack.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe Kaitlyn Bristowe/Twitter

One television legend’s appearance at the ceremony presented a particular problem for Bristowe: “I either stood for Betty White and showed my ass, or stayed seated and looked like an ass.”

Making matters worse for the reality star, she was in the wrong seat. Though she was initially allowed to stay, her luck did not last for long: “They came and got us and moved us closer to the front, so I had to get up and waddle down in front of everyone, towards the front with my hands clasping my dress.”

Even though she was in a room full of fashionistas, nobody could help Bristowe. When a fan said that she needed some pins and a glass of wine, Bristowe replied, “I’ve got tequila. And we have asked so many people. How does no one have like 5 pins!!!!??”

Bristowe finally found a change of clothes — this time a sparkly black dress with some serious fringe — before she headed to the Governors Ball.

Kaitlyn Bristowe in her new dress Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Bristowe shared on her Instagram story, “Quick wardrobe change. I’m not happy about it, but I’m also not mad about it either.”