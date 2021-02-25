The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Denies That She's Broken Up with Boyfriend Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe is assuring her fans that she and boyfriend Jason Tartick are still going strong.

The former Bachelorette star, 35, clarified on Wednesday that the couple were still together after her Instagram followers began speculating they had called it quits.

Rumors of a potential breakup first began to swirl after Bristowe posted a photo of herself and dogs Ramen and Pinot. The background of the photo featured a mural of candy hearts, one of which read, "Single AF."

"So I posted a picture and in the background, it said 'Single AF' and I didn't even notice," Bristowe told her followers in a video on her Instagram Story. "So people thought it was hinting towards something, but it's not."

"Then I put on my Stories that if you zoom out, it also says 'Engaged AF,' basically to say don't take it seriously. Now people think I'm engaged, and they think I'm single," she said.

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe | Credit: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Bristowe then brought Tartick into the conversation as she panned the camera towards her beau. "Jason, are we engaged?" she asked the former Bachelorette contestant.

"No," Tartick responded.

"Are we broken up?" Bristowe asked.

"No," Tartick reiterated.

When Bristowe asked her boyfriend, "Are we happy?," he confirmed and started gleefully singing "Happy Together" by The Turtles.

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick | Credit: Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Bristowe first met Tartick in October 2018 when he was a guest on her podcast, Off the Vine. The pair confirmed their relationship in January 2019 and later moved in together in Nashville.

Last June, Tartick revealed that producers approached him about proposing to Bristowe on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, during which Bristowe was offered a spot on season 29 of DWTS.

"I shot it down after about a day of thinking," he told Entertainment Tonight, adding that he didn't want the proposal to air during a recap of their on-screen love track record. "We don't need these stories to align in the same showing."

And Bristowe apparently agreed with avoiding the proposal: "I told Kaitlyn after … [and] she's like, 'Thank God,' " Tartick told the outlet.

Image zoom Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe

In December, Bristowe shared on Instagram that she and Tartick tested positive for COVID-19, sharing a photo of the couple sitting in front of their Christmas tree writing, "Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year."

"We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work," she wrote. "Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day. Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves."