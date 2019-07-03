Kaitlyn Bristowe Defends Bachelorette Hannah Brown Against Slut-Shaming: 'It's Their Choice'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is standing up for one of her own.

Bristowe jumped to Hannah Brown‘s defense after she received backlash on social media for discussing her sex life on The Bachelorette. The Off the Vine podcast host said she could relate to being shamed for exploring her sexual feelings during her time on the show.

“Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, ITS THEIR CHOICE,” Bristowe tweeted on Tuesday. “When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?”

The 34-year-old season 11 Bachelorette attracted similar derision when she slept with contestant Nick Viall before the fantasy suite dates.

“Have you ever done something you regret, and needed support? Or would you be fine with everyone coming after you, when you’re probably already being hard on yourself. Sometimes regrets are life lessons, which result in self compassion and growth,” Bristowe tweeted in a follow-up response to a fan asking her whether or not viewers should continue to support Brown despite disagreeing with her actions.

In a promo for The Bachelorette that aired after Monday night’s episode, Brown opens up about her sexual history after controversial contestant Luke Parker attempts to talk to her about how sex plays into a relationship.

“So, let’s talk about sex,” he says. “Let’s say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I’d completely remove myself from this relationship.”

The preview then jumps to Brown walking Parker toward a car, clearly upset with how the conversation went.

“My husband would never say what you’ve said to me,” she tells him. “I have had sex,” she says. “And honestly, Jesus still loves me.”

She then drops a bombshell, admitting she’s gotten physical with a man in a rather surprising place.

“From obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably wanna leave,” she says.

“I f—ed in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time!” she adds.