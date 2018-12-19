Kaitlyn Bristowe Dedicates Emotional Post to the Dog She Shared with Ex Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe is missing her furry friend.

Bristowe wished her ex Shawn Booth‘s dog Tucker a happy birthday on Instagram Wednesday.

“11 years young,” she wrote. “You will live forever in my heart noodle.”

The former Bachelorette has not seen Tucker, nicknamed “Doodle,” since she split with Booth November. Bristowe previously admitted that one of the hardest parts of the breakup was saying goodbye to the dog.

“I think I’ve been grieving this for a while,” she said. “And knowing that Tucker isn’t in my home anymore. … Sometimes I feel like he was almost the glue to our relationship. I clearly love that dog so much, but I will still see him.”

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tucker Kaitlyn Bristowe Instagram

Meanwhile, Booth celebrated the Golden Retriever’s big day by playing a song appropriately titled “Happy Birthday Tucker” as the two laid in bed together.

“11 going on 2,” he captioned a video of Tucker running down a hall. “And still doesn’t know how to use his brakes.

Tucker Shawn Boothe/Instagram

Later that day, he also took Tucker on a birthday run outside.

Bristowe, 33, and Booth, 31, who had moved in together in Nashville, announced their split exclusively to PEOPLE earlier last month.

Tucker Shawn Boothe/Instagram

“It’s been a really hard few months now,” Bristowe said of the split on an episode of her podcast, Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe. “I really did think we’d get through it.”

She said the couple hit a “crossroads” in the relationship during a trip to Bristowe’s native Canada.

“With all the hard moments in life come life lessons and that’s what I need to take from all of this,” she explained. “Sometimes you need to take a moment and take a step back to think about what you are fighting for and if it makes sense for your long-term happiness.”

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe Taylor Hill/Getty Images

After three years together, Bristowe and Booth made the difficult decision to go their separate ways.

“There were some important fundamental values that weren’t lining up,” she said, adding that there were also “some things we’d probably never see eye-to-eye on. We were left with no choice but to be honest with ourselves and each other.”