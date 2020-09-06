"I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all," Kaitlyn Bristowe said

Kaitlyn Bristowe Cries After 'Trolls' Criticize Her Appearance Ahead of DWTS Debut: 'It Got to Me'

Kaitlyn Bristowe experienced a "weak moment" as her reality TV comeback on Dancing with the Stars quickly approaches.

On Saturday, the former Bachelorette star, 35, shared a photo of herself in tears on her Instagram Story about the criticism she's received over her physical appearance. "I forgot how mean people are when you go on TV," Bristowe wrote. “Just so many ‘She looks so old and plastic comments’ everywhere. You win today trolls. It got to me."

In a follow-up video on her Instagram Story, Bristowe, who is among the celebrity contestants on season 29 of DWTS, explained the emotions she was feeling.

"I had a good cry, didn’t somehow ruin my eyeliner," she said. "I honestly am so tired that anything will set me off right now, plus I am PMSing so great combo."

Bristowe added, "But I felt my feelings. I got it out, sometimes I like to be honest on here but not always be 'woo, happy.' I had a weak moment, cried it out, felt it all, now poured myself a glass of wine, and remember what's important in life."

In a recent interview with PeopleTV's Reality Check, Bristowe said that she is feeling a lot of "pressure" ahead of the DWTS premiere.

"It's because everyone knows I have a dance background, and I feel everyone's like, 'You're going to do great because you know how to dance,' and I'm like, 'Well, I haven't danced since I was about 20 years old,' " she said.

Bristowe shared she has been taking rehearsals seriously and "can't stop practicing" — so much so that boyfriend Jason Tartick is getting a bit tired of it. "'I'm not sure how many times I can see this dance,' " she said what Tartick jokingly told her.

"I just love it so much," Bristowe said of practicing. The reality star later shared that her beau is "always ready to cheer me on."

News of Bristowe's casting on DWTS was revealed to her in June on an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! — which explored the best moments from her season.

"Kaitlyn, will you be on the next season of Dancing with the Stars?" host Chris Harrison asked.

Bristowe then gasped with excitement and screamed, "Are you serious?"

"Play it cool, Kaitlyn, play it cool!" she hilariously told herself before proudly accepting the offer.

