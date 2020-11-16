"Here we are, crying into salads," Kaitlyn Bristowe joked on Instagram a day before the Dancing with the Stars semifinals

Kaitlyn Bristowe Cries Following DWTS Rehearsal: 'I Just Get So Disappointed in Myself'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is getting candid about the ups and downs of her journey toward becoming the hopeful next possessor of the Mirrorball Trophy.

After showing some of the more glamorous parts of the process, including some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the set and wardrobe, Bristowe shared a video of herself "cry(ing) into [her] salad" because the day's session with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev didn't exactly go the way she had hoped.

"You want rehearsals to go a certain way and when they don't I just get so disappointed in myself," she continued. "You work so hard to get to this point and you watch it back and you're like, 'I'm better than that.' "

On Twitter Monday, Bristowe responded to a Twitter user who criticized her crying about DWTS in comparison to world events.

"It’s been an emotional week for me," she wrote. "I will never take away what’s happening in the world. I’ve been working on a dance that is dedicated to my best friend who tragically passed away, so I was disappointed because I want to dance beautifully for her. I’m sorry you think this way."

Bristowe is one of six contestants still in the competition for Monday night's semifinals, during which the judges, host Tyra Banks and fellow competitors will say goodbye to not one but two contestants ahead of next week's finale.

"This is hard — this is a hard journey. But I told you I was taking you on the journey of the day and here we are, crying into salads," Bristowe said Sunday on Instagram in a video atop which she wrote, "I'm gonna give it my all tomorrow. This is the time to friggen [sic] step it up."

She ended on a positive note, showing her feet in a foot bath as she held a glass of red wine, with one of her Golden Retrievers close by.

"And then I come home and I use this foot bath that Hannah gave me that [boyfriend Jason Tartick] set up with a glass of wine, and I am told that everything's gonna be okay," she said.

With a little over 24 hours to go before she took the dance floor once again with partner Chigvintsev, 38, Bristowe also playfully highlighted all the bumps and bruises she has gotten on her quest for the Mirrorball Trophy on Instagram.

While lip-syncing to Handsome Dancer's silly song "Coincidence," the former reality star showed off scabs on her knee, blisters on her heel and a bandaged toe. Earlier in the competition, Bristowe also injured her ankle, which almost prevented her from competing.

"Wow, you can really injure yourself during dance. What a coinci-dance," she captioned the Sunday video, adding in hashtags that she had "one week to go" before hopefully reaching the finals.

Sharing a little extra encouragement, former contestant Ginger Zee commented, "I thought my feet would never return to normal ... they did 😉 You are KILLING IT."