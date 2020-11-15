Kaitlyn Bristowe Playfully Chronicles Her Dancing with the Stars Injuries Ahead of Semifinals

Kaitlyn Bristowe has worked hard to get to the Dancing with the Stars semifinals — and she has the battle scars to show for it!

With a little over 24 hours to go before she takes the dance floor once again with partner Artem Chigvintsev, the former Bachelorette star playfully highlighted all of the bumps and bruises she’s gotten on her quest for the Mirrorball Trophy.

While lip-syncing along to Handsome Dancer’s silly song “Coincidence,” Bristowe, 35, showed off some scabs on her knee, blisters on her heel, and a bandaged toe. Earlier in the competition, the contestant also injured her ankle, which almost prevented her from competing.

“Wow, you can really injure yourself during dance. What a coinci-dance,” she captioned the video, adding in the hashtags that she had “one week to go” before hopefully reaching the finals.

Sharing a little extra encouragement, former contestant Ginger Zee commented by writing, “I thought my feet would never return to normal... they did 😉 you are KILLING IT.”

Although Bristowe’s DWTS journey hasn’t always been easy, she’s heading into the homestretch on a high note.

During last week’s episode, the star channeled Britney Spears in a fiery Argentine tango — and ended up earning a perfect score.

"We push you because we want you to reach your ultimate," judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who has been hard on Bristowe in the past, said during the episode. "Tonight, I mean every line was amazing. Every lift, Artem, when she landed, her foot was like perfect and you never, not even like a centimeter of smudging or anything. Everything about it was amazing."

After receiving Inaba’s rave review, host Tyra Banks asked Bristowe what it felt like to hear the uplifting words. "What does it feel like to have Carrie Ann's praise? I mean, it was like she was your mama and she was like, 'Baby, you just did mama so proud,' " said Banks.

"I always felt like that's where it was coming from, even if it was hard to hear, I always knew it came from that place,” Bristowe replied. “So to hear that we worked so hard and we got what we wanted from all of you, thank you."