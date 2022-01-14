Kaitlyn Bristowe Calls Former Bachelorette Contestant Clint Arlis' Death an 'Absolute Tragedy'

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a message of condolences to the family and friends of Clint Arlis on Thursday night after news of his death was made public.

Bristow, who met Arlis on her season of The Bachelorette in 2015, spoke about Arlis' passing in a video on her Instagram story.

"Alright, this is an Instagram story I did not think I'd be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette, I'm gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old. I'm not sure what happened, how it happened," she began.

kaitlyn-bristowe-2.jpg

Though Arlis and Bristowe didn't necessarily end the reality show on good terms, Bristowe put their past aside to honor the legacy he left among his loved ones.

"All I want to say is from knowing him on the show, even though, you know, things didn't end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person," she said. "From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what's happened."

Arlis' sister, Taylor Lulek, confirmed her brother's passing in a Facebook post on Wednesday. No details about his cause of death have been revealed, and Lulek asked for privacy during the difficult time.

In her message, Bristowe also showed support to those grieving his death. "I just don't know much right now, and it's none of my business," she said. "This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry. It's such a huge loss, and I'm honestly just beside myself with this news."

The Dancing with the Stars champion ended her videos sharing, "If there's anything I can do, I don't know what I could do, but anything at all, please let me know and let's all just say a prayer or be there for Clint's family during this time. Gosh, I'm just so sorry."

On season 11 of The Bachelorette, Bristowe got engaged to Shawn Booth but they split three years later.