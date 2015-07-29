See Bachelorette Couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth on Their First Public Date Since Getting Engaged

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth open up about breaking the rules and their plans for a (really big) family. Subscribe now for all the details plus exclusive photos, only in PEOPLE!

For a first date, these two look pretty comfortable together!

The Bachelorette‘s Kaitlyn Bristowe and her final pick and fiancé Shawn Booth went on their first date Tuesday since going public with their engagement after the season finale aired Monday night.

The two took social media by storm to document their busy day and date night.

In one video that Bristowe posted to her Snapchat on Tuesday morning, the former dance instructor gives her fans a fair warning of the barrage of sweet selfies and smooches to come.

“I hope everybody is mentally prepared for how many obnoxious Snaps, Tweets and Instagrams we are going to be posting,” says Bristowe in the Snapchat video.

In another Snapchat video, Bristowe, 30, films herself with Booth, 29, standing behind her.

“I’m done with interviews,” she says in the video. “I just want to go on a date with my fiancé for the first time.”

“Somebody get me a beer,” Booth quips.

The couple eventually got their wish when they went for dinner Tuesday evening at Catch in New York City.

“We’re on our first date,” says Bristowe in a Snapchat video. “We thought we were going to be alone and we were so excited – but we are more excited to be with these people,” she continues, spanning the camera around to show the rest of the table, which includes Booth and a few friends.

In another video after dinner, she tells the camera they had “a very cute date night.”

“The best – she’s the best,” adds Booth, who has his arms wrapped around her.

“I love you!” she says as Booth leans in to plant a kiss on her cheek.

Booth also took to social media on Tuesday to post his first picture of the two as an officially engaged couple. In the shot, the personal trainer wraps one arm around her and kisses her cheek – plus, if you look closely enough, you can also get a peek at her engagement ring.

“My girl. @kaitlynbristowe,” he wrote, keeping the caption to the picture short and sweet.

Bristowe reposted Booth’s picture to her own Instagram and uploaded another to Twitter, showing the two out and about in N.Y.C.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS,” wrote Bristowe as the caption, in reference to her excitement that they can finally be open about their relationship now that their season of the show has concluded.

