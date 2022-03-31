The couple plans on having kids, but according to Bristowe's psychic, parenthood may not be too far off

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Reveal Their Psychic Said They May Have a Baby Soon

Baby on board?

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick could be expecting a bundle of joy soon — if their psychic's prediction comes true. In a conversation with E! News — in which Bristowe, 36, and Tartick, 33, interviewed each other — the engaged couple explained why they believe a baby is "close."

Speaking about what she wants in her life, Bristowe said she hopes for more career success, and a house full of children.

"Hopefully wedding, hopefully babies," she said. "I want to keep growing my businesses. My dream vision board probably [is] host Dancing With the Stars and have babies."

The duo then revealed how parenthood may not be as far off as some may think.

"Your psychic said you were going to… [get pregnant]," Tartick pointed out.

Bristowe confirmed the news, saying, "She did. She said that 'your baby is close.'"

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

"I don't want to be, but that's how anxious I am," The Bachelorette alum said. "We cannot wait to start a family. To be honest, I turn 36 next month, and I do have my eggs frozen so the biological clock is not exactly ticking, but I do really want to think about that, just because I have met my person, we are getting married, and so I do feel like that next step, quickly after, is going to be having a family."

"I'm telling you that honeymoon that we go on, I want it to be the trip of a lifetime because that's when I'm going to be like, 'Alright. Now I'm a mom,' " she jokingly added.

Though Bristowe isn't currently pregnant, she is focused on planning their wedding.

The former Bachelorette host previously revealed she and Tartick are eyeing an October date in Nashville. Tartick also told PEOPLE that they're hoping to have Great Gatsby-themed nuptials.

"I think we're going to go, I think the look of it, very Great Gatsby," the Bachelor Nation star said in October. "Wedding planning, it's going awesome. We have an idea of our target date but it's not locked in yet. We have an idea of where we want to do it, we know when we want to do [it], and now details and lists are home together and the foundation is being built for the wedding."

However, the pair won't provide any details beyond that, as they've witnessed other Bachelor stars battle wedding crashers on their big days.

"We have wedding venues in mind," Bristowe explained during the E! interview. "But also, I don't want to give away the venues or the dates because I don't want people crashing my wedding."

"Our wedding planner, there's a picture of him like, going after a wedding crasher at Ashley [Iaconetti] and Jared [Haibon]'s wedding and getting them out," Tartick noted. "So I feel like he's a pro with that."

Tartick and Bristowe have been engaged since May 2021. Tartick popped the question while the couple was recording an episode of Bristowe's podcast, Off The Vine. At the time, Bristowe was told she would be interviewing a special guest, only to be surprised by a proposal.

"The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.