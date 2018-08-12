Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Says She Was 'Desperate' When She Married Ex Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry doesn’t look back too fondly on her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

In response to a group of fans tweeting about the beginning of the pair’s relationship on Friday, the Teen Mom 2 star claimed that their courtship began with a lie.

“When i met [Javi] he lied to me and told me he didn’t know who i was,” she wrote, adding that after they met she “creeped” on “his twitter and sure as s— he had tweeted me a week prior.”

When asked by another fan why she decided to marry him if she knew from the beginning he hadn’t been honest with her, the mother of three said that she was “young” and “desperate.”

“I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate,” she replied, adding multiple crying face emojis.

I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate 😂😂😂 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) August 10, 2018

After Lowry’s last post, Marroquin told his ex in a since-deleted message to “stop tweeting about me,” according to a fan, who shared a screenshot of their messages to each other.

“Stop seeking validation Move on please,” he added. “Like we’re grown now…That’s for the birds.”

When asked by the fan why he decided to “tweet and delete,” Marroquin responded by saying he felt the pair were “too grown” to air their dirty laundry in a social media feud.

“I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can,” he continued, adding, “I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media. I’m past that stage of my life.”

Because we’re too grown to be going back and fourth. I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media. I’m past that stage of my life — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) August 10, 2018

Since breaking up, the pair have both emphasized to their fans that while they may share a 4-year-old son Lincoln, they won’t ever be getting back together.

“I just think that there is a lot of history between us that neither one of us will ever let go,” Marroquin said during a January episode of Lowry’s podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convo. “Even if we were to try it again in the future, it wouldn’t work because I know the type of person I am and the type of person she is. We argue. It just wouldn’t happen.”

He added that getting back together with Lowry “wouldn’t be healthy.”

“I couldn’t have said it better,” Lowry replied. “I don’t think we could get back together.”

Months later, after Marroquin hinted on social media that they might rekindle things, Lowry reiterated that a reconciliation was never going to happen.

“Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all b——,” she tweeted in March, adding hours later: “How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?”

Despite her troubles with Marroquin, she tweeted that she could always rely on her ex Jo Rivera for support. She and Rivera share 8-year-old son Isaac Elliot. Lowry also shares 9-month-old son Lux Russell with friend Chris Lopez.

Continuing, Lowry wrote: “I wouldn’t go back to Javi. That man f—— me over time and time again. & I’ve kept all his dirty little secrets. Never defended myself when i should have.”

“And then he has the audacity to go on twitter and IG as if we are working things out. Well, my friends, I’m sorry that’s not true. Don’t click on those articles,” she added.

Marroquin — who split from Teen Mom 2′s Briana DeJesus in January —is expecting a son with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Lowry and DeJesus have been at odds since the former accused DeJesus of speaking badly about her to Marroquin. In a recent episode of the hit MTV show, the stars tried to make amends with each other behind closed doors but an attempt to reconcile ended in a screaming match.