Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Her Fourth Child

Kailyn Lowry's family is expanding once again!

The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, welcomed her fourth child on July 30, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The baby boy was born weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and 22.5 inches long, according to E! Online. The reality star's son arrived at 2:47 p.m. at home, the outlet also reports.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," Kailyn told E!. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Lowry first announced her pregnancy in February, sharing a photo of herself holding her sonogram photos while surrounded by her three older children.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” she captioned the post. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!?"

Later that month, Lowry opened up about her mental state amid the pregnancy, writing on Instagram, “Things have been so different this time around – it’s weird knowing the sex of this baby & trying to solidify a name so he doesn’t go nameless like Lux did ? + my anxiety is through the roof."

“I’m scared of doing anything wrong,” she admitted at the time.

Image zoom Kailyn Lowry Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In July, Lowry said her pregnancy was considered "high-risk", explaining on her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley that the news made her reevaluate her birth plan options.

"I know that I'm anemic and I've known that I'm anemic for years," she said. "But [the doctor] was telling me how he wanted to make sure I was taking my iron. I said, 'Yeah,' and he told me that with every pregnancy you lose more blood — which is new to me. Nobody has ever told me that. I don't know why I am just now learning this."

"With every labor and delivery, you lose more blood," she continued. "Why is this the first time that I'm hearing this, with baby number four at over 37 weeks? Why am I just now hearing that for the first time? It frustrated me."