Tensions soared from afar between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus on the Teen Mom 2 season 8 premiere.

On Monday evening’s episode, DeJesus admitted to costar Leah Messer that Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin would be spending time with her in Orlando, Florida, while on a trip with his sons.

“The only person I’m actually close to is Javi. He’s coming down to Orlando,” DeJesus told Messer as the two prepared to attend the Video Music Awards.

“I’m so confused about that,” Messer said, causing DeJesus to ask, “What do you mean?”

“I see you guys talk on Twitter and then, it kinda looked like … I don’t know,” Messer said.

“Listen, Javi is coming down to Orlando —” DeJesus began, before Messer asked, “So it is something?”

“Not really because he was coming down to take Lincoln and Isaac to Disney,” the mother of two explained. “He’s going to stay with us at the same hotel and resort and we’re just going to hang out with the kids. So we’re just friends. I think. I think. I just don’t know how Kail’s going to feel about it.”

“I don’t think she’ll be happy,” Messer admitted.

When asked by an MTV producer, Brendan, if there was anything deeper to their relationship, DeJesus said, “There’s no drama. Nothing’s happening.”

Later, Messer decided to call Lowry to tell her about DeJesus’ comments to Brendan. “I think I’m going to call Kail about what Briana told me. Afterward, I just felt super uncomfortable,” Messer said.

Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus Frederick M. Brown/Getty; Steve Mack/Getty

“If I don’t tell her, I just feel like she’s going to be upset that I didn’t say anything to her,” she continued. “I don’t want either of them to be upset, but at the end of the day, I have known Kail for a while. I just don’t want her to feel betrayed. I think it’s girl code, kind of.”

During her phone call with Lowry, Messer opened up about DeJesus’ comments about Marroquin.

“We were filming and she came out of nowhere and she said, ‘Javi and I are staying at a hotel with the kids.’ I guess they’re going to spend the weekend together in Florida with the kids,” Messer explained. “I don’t know.”

“And they’re going to stay in a hotel together? I didn’t know about a hotel,” Lowry revealed.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Later, Lowry spoke to Jo Rivera, her ex-boyfriend and father of her son Isaac.

“I was told directly from Javi’s mouth that he is going with nobody but the boys to spend quality time with them,” Lowry told him. “Now, Briana’s going, but he hasn’t told me Briana’s going. When I called him he told me it was none of my f— business.”

“I think he wants to be with her,” she added.

“Why is he not just being honest? It doesn’t seem like something that you need to lie about?” Rivera asked.

“I almost feel like Bri was trying to be messy,” Lowry said. “Why would you feel comfortable enough to tell my friend that, knowing we’ve been friends for damn near 10 years.”

In a later conversation with DeJesus, Marroquin revealed that Lowry had confronted him about their plans.

“Where the h— did she get the information from?” DeJesus asked, to which Marroquin said he didn’t know.

Lowry shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin. She also has 8-year-old son Isaac with Rivera and 9-month-old son Lux Russell with friend Chris Lopez.

Marroquin confirmed to PEOPLE in October that he was dating DeJesus. She did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment at the time.

In January, the two split with DeJesus confirming the news on her Instagram account.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” she told Blasting News. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him,” she continued. “He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush. I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”