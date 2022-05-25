Kailyn Lowry Opens Up After Leaving Teen Mom 2: 'It Was Time for Me to Move On'

Kailyn Lowry is ready to say goodbye to Teen Mom 2.

During Tuesday's season 11 reunion, Lowry admitted that she wasn't "necessarily" interested in being a part of the franchise any longer.

"I think I need to move on," she continued. "I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready."

Added Lowry, 30: "I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end."

Lowry expanded on her comments while appearing on E! News's Daily Pop, where she explained her real reasoning for leaving the popular MTV series.

"I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore," she explained on Wednesday. "I decided it was time for me to move on."

Lowry originally joined 16 and Pregnant during its second season in 2010. She then joined Teen Mom 2 the following year.

Lowry shares 12-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, and 8-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin. She also co-parents sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 21 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

Even though she has no plans to return to the franchise, Lowry did tell Daily Pop she spoke to producers about her own spin-off.

"I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we're planning and working on together," she added.

Before officially announcing her departure, Lowry seemingly addressed the matter earlier this month. As a fan declared they'll "never" watch Teen Mom again if Lowry exits, a Facebook account supposedly belonging to the reality star indicated she's not coming back.

"I am done!" the account stated. "I declined the new show, TMFR, & girls night in."