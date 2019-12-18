Kailyn Lowry Storms Off Teen Mom 2 Reunion: 'See You Later'

Kailyn Lowry has had enough of the drama.

The reality star and mother of three walked off the set of the Teen Mom 2 reunion part 3 on Tuesday night’s episode after a miscommunication with MTV host Nessa Diab.

The moment came when Lowry, 27, sat between cast members of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant after Ashley Jones, a star on the show, accused her costars Brianna Jaramillo, Rachel Beaver and Kayla Sessler of excluding her from the group.

Lowry attempted to keep the women separated to avoid a physical confrontation when Diab told her, “Kail, sit back there,” referencing a seat further away from the group.

Taking offense at the direction, Lowry said, “What?” before standing up and walking off the set.

“Ooh! Bye! Bye Nessa, see you later,” Lowry said.

Earlier this month, Lowry admitted during the first part of the reunion show that not everything was smooth sailing between herself and ex Chris Lopez, the father of her youngest son, Lux Russell, 2.

“There’s no co-parenting right now,” Lowry told hosts Dr. Drew and Diab. “Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself.”

The MTV star added, “And I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”

Lowry is also mom to son Isaac, 9, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

She welcomed Lux in August 2017 and has continued to raise her kids as a single mom.

In March, Lowry told PEOPLE she was done hoping to once again have a romantic relationship with Lopez.

“Things with him are horrible. I don’t have any expectations whatsoever,” she said. “I literally don’t even know what to think at this point. I can’t change his mind. I’ve walked in my truth.”

Fans have watched as Lowry has struggled to navigate her relationship with her ex while trying to maintain peace between them.

She said she is no longer waiting for Lopez to decide if he wants to commit. “I’ve ruined other relationships for him and then it didn’t work out. So at this point, I can’t convince him of what he’s done to me,” she previously said. “I’ve stuck around long enough.”

Lowry added, “This is how it goes with me and him. [Things are] either really good or they’re really bad.”