Kailyn Lowry Says She’ll Let Her Kids Watch Teen Mom 2 But ‘Not Right Now’

Kailyn Lowry isn’t against her kids watching Teen Mom 2 — just not yet.

While doing a Q&A on her Instagram Story Tuesday, a fan asked Lowry whether she would let eldest son Isaac “watch the first 2 seasons” of the MTV series.

“Not right now,” Lowry wrote in response. “If they want to watch when they’re older and can ask questions, I would be more open to it.”

The reality star shares son Isaac Elliot, 10, with ex Jo Rivera; son Lincoln Marshall, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin; and sons Lux Russell, 3, and Creed, 6 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

In addition to sharing her thoughts on letting the boys watch the hit MTV series, Lowry opened up to fans about her accomplishments and goals.

“What do you consider your biggest accomplishment since the very beginning?” one follower asked, to which Lowry said she was proud of her co-parenting with Marroquin, Rivera and Rivera’s wife Vee.

“Bachelors degree, 4 books & 2 Podcasts along the way,” she added of her successes.

As for her “future goals,” Lowry said “there are so many things” she still wants to do. “I definitely want to go back to school but I don’t think I’ll be able to take that on until Creed goes to kindergarten,” she shared.

In August, Lowry opened up to PEOPLE about having “a really, really, really hard time" during her pregnancy with Creed, whom she welcomed on July 30, adding that she was “just trying to keep it a secret” from the cameras.

"I was struggling with that," she said, revealing that she considered getting an abortion — something she openly discussed on camera during this past season of Teen Mom 2.