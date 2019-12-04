Kailyn Lowry is getting honest about the status of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

On Tuesday night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion, Lowry, 27, revealed not everything was smooth sailing between herself and the father of her youngest son, Lux Russell, 2.

“There’s no co-parenting right now,” Lowry told MTV hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab. “Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself.”

The mother of three added, “And I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”

Lowry is also mom to son Isaac, 9, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Image zoom Chris Lopez and Kailyn Lowry Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The MTV star welcomed Lux in August 2017 and has continued to raise her kids as a single mom.

In March, Lowry told PEOPLE she was done hoping to once again have a romantic relationship with Lopez.

“Things with him are horrible. I don’t have any expectations whatsoever,” she said. “I literally don’t even know what to think at this point. I can’t change his mind. I’ve walked in my truth.”

RELATED: Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry Struggles in Relationship with Ex Chris Lopez: ‘Why Can’t He Commit?’

Fans have watched as Lowry has struggled to navigate her relationship with her ex while trying to maintain peace between them.

She said she is no longer waiting for Lopez to decide if he wants to commit. “I’ve ruined other relationships for him and then it didn’t work out. So at this point, I can’t convince him of what he’s done to me,” she previously said. “I’ve stuck around long enough.”

Lowry added, “This is how it goes with me and him. [Things are] either really good or they’re really bad.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.