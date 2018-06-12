Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Says She’d Rather Date Women as She Loses Partial Custody of Son Lux

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her love life and turning her back on men (for the moment).

The mother of three revealed she wasn’t open to dating men after her relationship with longtime friend Chris Lopez fell apart. The two share 8-month-old son Lux Russell.

While speaking with friend Lindsie Chrisley and MTV producer J.C. before recording for their podcast, Lowry admitted she hadn’t wanted to date men since her break up with Lopez.

“Are you looking for a guy or a girl?” J.C. asked her.

“I just think that a girl would get me more — like they have more patience and whatever,” Lowry, 26, said. “But I also compare everyone to Chris, and right now, I just… every man is like Chris. I want nothing to do with you. I had been with girls before Chris.”

Lindsie asked, “But do you feel like you don’t want to be with a man because of him?”

“I just want to stay far away from men right now,” Lowry said.

During a podcast episode in November, Lowry revealed she was dating a woman, who fans speculated was her friend Dominique Potter.

“We were friends for a year and so it kind of just turned into [a romantic relationship],” Lowry said. “So, it’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend, you know what I mean? It more or less just happened.”

Later in the episode, the MTV star became furious when Lopez took her to court after he filed for emergency visitation rights to see their son.

Kailyn Lowry Jamie McCarthy/Getty

During a call with a friend, while driving away from the courthouse, Lowry unleashed her worries, saying, “I had to testify against Chris. He got supervised visits for the next four weeks, and then court again on the 29th. He gets to have the baby for five hours. The thing that pisses me off is that his aunt is now the one supervising the visits, so she has to be there.”

“Why can’t the person who supervises the visits be a neutral party? I don’t trust his family to be there,” she admitted.

“Nothing makes me feel better because this could all change on the 29th,” she continued. “I’m conflicted because I got what I wanted for Lux, which is supervised visits but I’m also upset, still. There’s no winning. At the end of the day, Lux still loses because he won’t have both parents.”

Lowry has two other sons from previous relationships. She shares her oldest son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and second son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.