Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Posts Rare Photo with Ex Javi Marroquin at Son's Football Game

The MTV star said she and her ex-husband "turn the bulls--- off when it comes" to co-parenting their son

Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin may disagree at times, but they're on the same page about one thing: Their son comes first.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom 2 star, 29, posted a rare photo on Instagram of the former couple posing alongside their son Lincoln at one of his football games. Both Lowry and Marroquin, 28, smiled as they rested their hands on the 7-year-old's shoulders.

"It was important to me to get a shot of the 3 of us for @lincmarroquin because I want him to always know that no matter how much Javi & I go through off the field, we turn the bulls--- off when it comes to him," Lowry captioned the post. "I think we've done a damn good job running our team this season & I cannot wait to see what we do next season!"

On the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Lowry elaborated on her stance.

"It was really important to me for Lincoln to have a picture in his football photo album of me, Javi and him," she said. "That was important to me because it's like, despite all of the bulls--- that your dad and I have been through, we've both made this entire football season work together for you. Even through periods of [us communicating by] email only."

That said, it's not always easy.

"Javi made me go through a little period of time where I was only allowed to email him," Lowry recalled. "Our dropoff is Sundays at 5 p.m. but it does allow for a 15-minute grace period. And I saw an email way after the fact. I think I got there at 5:10 and I check my email and it's like, 'It is 5:06. I expect Lincoln here.' ... I didn't even respond to the email."

Lowry equated it to "a child throwing a temper tantrum" and admitted she had been "engaging" up until recently. Now, she said the exes are doing "fine."