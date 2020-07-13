Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Says Her Pregnancy Is 'High-Risk' Because of Her Weight

As she nears her due date, Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her pregnancy.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, is currently expecting her fourth child, a baby boy, with Chris Lopez. She shared a pregnancy update on Thursday's episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, explaining that while she's still hoping for a home birth, a recent doctor visit is forcing her to reconsider her options.

"I know that I'm anemic and I've known that I'm anemic for years," she said. "But [the doctor] was telling me how he wanted to make sure I was taking my iron. I said, 'Yeah,' and he told me that with every pregnancy you lose more blood — which is new to me. Nobody has ever told me that. I don't know why I am just now learning this."

"With every labor and delivery, you lose more blood," she continued. "Why is this the first time that I'm hearing this, with baby number four at over 37 weeks? Why am I just now hearing that for the first time? It frustrated me."

"So this is now the third doctor who's giving me a different reason for why I should be induced instead of home birth," she added. "And then on top of it said, 'Because you're anemic, because you lose more blood with every baby, we wouldn't want to see you get a blood transfusion.' I looked at him like a deer in f---ing headlights."

Lowry said she was going to get a second opinion from another one of her doctors.

"I have a 'high-risk doctor' or whatever. The only reason why I'm high-risk at this point is because of my weight, and everything seems to be fine," she explained. "I really like him. He just is very open-minded and understands why I want to have a home birth ... and understands why I don't want to get induced and all of that stuff. So I'm going to just confirm with him."

Lowry announced in February that she and Lopez are expecting a baby boy. The reality star is also mom to sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux Russell, 2. She shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera; Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin; and Lux with Lopez.

She told E! News at the time that although she's "never found out the sex of the baby before the birth," she's "so excited."

"There's just something so special about a mother and her sons," she added.