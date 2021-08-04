It's unclear if Kailyn Lowry is vaccinated against COVID-19 — though in April 2020, she said she would "absolutely not" vaccinate herself or her kids once a vaccine was available

Kailyn Lowry Says She and Her Kids Have Contracted COVID-19 After Trip to Dominican Republic

Kailyn Lowry and her family have contracted COVID-19.

The Teen Mom 2 star revealed during Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, that she and her sons had likely contracted the virus during their recent vacation to the Dominican Republic, and has since passed it on to her co-host, Vee Rivera.

"For those of you guys listening who don't know, Vee and I have COVID," Lowry told listeners at the beginning of the episode.

The reality star said that, though her family had tested negative while on vacation and after returning, but she began feeling sick a few days later.

"I knew because I felt like s--- all week," said Lowry of her diagnosis. "Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was. I knew."

Rivera said she suspected she caught it from Lowry after the two recorded their podcast last week. Lowry apologized for coming in contact with her while she was positive, adding: "I would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID, but I tested negative twice."

Lowry said all four of her sons — Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 7, and Lux Russell, 3, and Creed, 1 — have tested positive, but they are all asymptomatic. Lowry's ex Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares Lincoln, also tested positive.

"I don't even know how this happened," she added.

This isn't the first time that Lowry has contracted COVID-19, she revealed during Tuesday's podcast episode. She previously tested positive after a trip to Iceland last year, and her son Lincoln also caught the virus in March, she said.

Meanwhile Rivera, who is married to Lowry's ex and Isaac's father Jo Rivera, said she is "miserable" at home having to quarantine from the rest of her family but is "grateful that I don't have these crazy symptoms and didn't end up in the hospital."

"I am 100% vaccinated, so that could have helped me," Rivera said.

It's unclear if Lowry is vaccinated against COVID-19. However, in April 2020, as researchers were still searching for a safe and effective vaccine, she was asked by a fan whether she would allow herself and her children to be vaccinated once one was available.

"Absolutely not," replied Lowry, who has spoken out against vaccinations in the past.

Lowry previously came under fire last year, after revealing she had not vaccinated Lux.

During an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, the reality star said that Isaac had been fully vaccinated, but Lincoln had only been partially vaccinated, according to USA Today.

"I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it's best for your child and family," Lowry later told InTouch in response to the backlash. "People don't love everything I do, but I don't shove my beliefs down anyone else's throat. I know what's best for my kids, and other parents know what's best for theirs."