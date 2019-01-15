Kailyn Lowry is opening up about Javi Marroquin’s baby news.

On Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 premiere, the mother of three revealed she didn’t have much to say when her ex-husband told her he was expecting a baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Lowry, 26, and Marroquin have a 5-year-old son, Lincoln, together. She also has an 8-year-old son, Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and a 17-month-old son, Lux, with ex Chris Lopez.

“Jo and Javi they do their own thing, I mind my business,” Lowry told an MTV producer when asked about how she’s getting along with the fathers of her three children. “Javi is having another baby.”

When asked about how she found out about Marroquin’s new addition, she said, “He told me had to talk to me about something. I went, ‘Well, what is it?'”

She recalled Marroquin told her, “Lauren’s pregnant.”

The MTV star claimed she “knew it” and wished Marroquin the best.

“‘Good luck, I hope everything goes well, talk to you later,'” she said of her response.

Lowry added, “I didn’t even feel anything. I still don’t. ‘Yay, you’re having a baby, cool, good luck.’ I ask Lincoln when he comes home, ‘Are you excited your dad’s having a baby?’ I pump him up.”

While she is trying to be positive for her son’s sake, personally, on a personal level she doesn’t have any strong feelings. “I don’t care,” the reality star added.

As for how she gets along with youngest’s father, Lopez, with whom she previously had a contentious relationship with, Lowry said the two “are good.”

“We are getting along and he’s seeing his son, he gets him every other weekend,” she shared. “He’s making his child support payments. He’s stepped up way more than I could have thought and I’m really proud of him. Not even just for me and him but for Lux.”

Asked if the two would ever get back together, the mom of three said, “We’re working on it. As far as I know, he’s not seeing anyone else, and I’m not seeing anyone else so we’re working on it.”

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Marroquin welcomed his son with Comeau in November, sharing the news in an Instagram Story and later with photos on social media.

“Firstborn is turning 5, getting him balloons now,” he said in the video. “I’m going to go back to the hospital to hang with my new guy and Lauren and then I’m going to come back before Lincoln wakes up to wish him a happy birthday.”

He also shared a photo on his Instagram Story of Lincoln wearing a sticker on his forehead that reads, “I’m a Big Brother!”

A day after the couple welcomed their first child together, they revealed their son’s name.

“We are going with Eli Joseph Marroquin,” Comeau told Radar. “Joseph after my dad, who goes by Joe, and my grandfather’s middle name.”

“We’ve been set on the middle name for months, but the first name has rotated like every month or so,” she said. “I really wanted to name him something that could be shortened to a nickname, but we love Eli by itself.”

Marroquin dated Comeau from July 2017 to September 2017 before calling it quits. He then went on to date his Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus for several months but reunited with Comeau shortly after.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together,” Marroquin previously told US Weekly of the news.

“I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet,” he said. “Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday at 9 p.m. on MTV.