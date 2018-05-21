Did Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Get into a Physical Altercation with Costar Briana DeJesus?

Kailyn Lowry is setting the record straight.

Over the weekend, The Ashley and Us Weekly reported that a physical altercation broke out between Lowry and her costar Briana DeJesus during the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping on Saturday.

Speaking to E! News on Sunday, Lowry, 26, said the fight was actually between her and Briana’s sister Brittany DeJesus.

“Brittany ran up behind me and pulled my hair,” she said. “That was it. Briana didn’t do anything.”

Kailyn Lowry (left) and Briana DeJesus Frederick M. Brown/Getty; Steve Mack/Getty

Lowry also said that she tried to talk to Briana, 24, but she wouldn’t engage.

“I confronted [Briana] alone and she wouldn’t get up,” she said. “I just wanted to hash it out. But she didn’t want to. We went into a private room without cameras and I told her to get up. She wouldn’t get up. That was that.”

Lowry later addressed the alleged fight on Twitter, writing: “I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeelax.”

I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeelax. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) May 19, 2018

The root of the drama between the two women is believed to be Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who also dated Briana.

Lowry shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin. She also has 8-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 9-month-old son Lux Russell with friend Chris Lopez.

Marroquin and Briana split in January.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.