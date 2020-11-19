"People have kids and they still want to have sex — we're all human, right?" she said

Teen Mom 2 's Kailyn Lowry Admits Her Kids Have 'Definitely' Walked in on Her Having Sex

There are some parenting moments Kailyn Lowry would rather not relive.

During a recent episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, admitted that she has "definitely been walked in on" by her kids while having sex.

"I won't tell the story because I don't want to put my kids on blast. I think I'm more scarred [than them] though," Lowry said. "Like, I'm more scarred for life than they are because I'm like, f---, if they didn't have questions before, I don't know if they do. So, do I need to address them?"

While Lowry did not reveal which of her kids was involved in the awkward moment, the reality star shares son Isaac Elliot, 10, with ex Jo Rivera; son Lincoln Marshall, 7, with ex Javi Marroquin; and sons Lux Russell, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with ex Chris Lopez.

Lowry also said she "wouldn't be mad" if Isaac accidentally walked in on Rivera and his wife Vee Torres getting intimate.

"It's f---ing life, and that's the thing," Lowry told Torres, who is her co-host on the podcast. "I worry sometimes about talking about things like this on the podcast because I feel like I'm scared someone's going to call CPS, you know? But it's really part of f---ing life."

Image zoom Kailyn Lowry and her sons | Credit: Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

"People have kids and they still want to have sex. We're all human, right?" she continued. "Of course, I wouldn't be mad if that happened. First, I would laugh and then I would be like, 'Wow, I hope he's not traumatized.'"

Lowry previously said she makes it a point to be open about the topic of sex with her children.

"Don't be afraid to ask me questions. I would rather talk about it and him know what's what and be protected," she said on her Coffee Convos podcast late last month. "Kids are going to do what they are going to do. What is he going to do, sneak out of the house or lie to me?"