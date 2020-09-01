"If it does end up being true, I think that would close the door to any possibilities of us ever being together again," Kailyn Lowry says of her relationship with ex Chris Lopez in a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek

Teen Mom 2 : Kailyn Lowry Addresses Rumor That Chris Lopez May Have Gotten Another Woman Pregnant

Kailyn Lowry is questioning her future with ex Chris Lopez following a rumor that he may be expecting a baby with another woman.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at what's in store for season 10 of Teen Mom 2, Lowry, 28, reveals that since moving to a new home in Dover, Delaware, Lopez has not spent much time with their son Lux — despite the house being close to where Lopez lives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I thought he'd be seeing Lux more, but that wasn't the case 'cause things took a turn again and we're not together. On top of that, there are some rumors popping up about him," shares Lowry, who was pregnant at the time with her and Lopez's second child together.

"I guess he said something on his Instagram Live — he said something to insinuate there's a baby on the way," Lowry tells producer Patrick.

Lowry then says she recently got a call from Lopez "of him saying if I hear a rumor that he got someone else pregnant, it's not true."

She explains that she felt the call was Lopez trying to do "damage control."

Image zoom Kailyn Lowry and her sons Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

"My f----- up way of thinking was, okay he's doing damage control and maybe he potentially has somebody else pregnant and he doesn't know, so he's telling me it's not true until he confirms," Lowry tells Patrick.

She asserts, however, that if the rumors are true, she feels she and Lopez will be done for good.

"If it does end up being true, I think that would close the door to any possibilities of us ever being together again," she says.

When Patrick asks how Lowry will get to the bottom of the situation, she tells him: "I guess I just listen to him as far as what he tells me. That's the only thing I can go by ... innocent until proven guilty type deal."

While things may be tense between Lowry and Lopez, she says in the clip that she is on good terms with her son Lincoln's father, Javi Marroquin, and son Issac's dad, Jo Rivera.

"Javi and I are getting along fine right now and even though Jo and I had some hard times last year, he apologized to me about a month ago, and we've been better lately," Lowry says.

Lowry gave birth to her fourth child on July 30, PEOPLE confirmed.

The baby boy was born weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. and was 22.5 inches long, according to E! Online. The reality star's son arrived at 2:47 p.m. at home, the outlet also reported.

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," Lowry told E! "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Lowry first announced her pregnancy in February, sharing a photo of herself holding her sonogram photos while surrounded by her three older children.