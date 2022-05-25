Kailia Posey's Mom Says Toddlers & Tiaras Star Ordered Her a Thoughtful Gift Before Her Death

Kailia Posey died by suicide at the age of 16 on May 2

Toddlers & Tiaras alum Kailia Posey purchased a thoughtful gift for her mother shortly before her death at age 16.

In an interview with E! News, Marcy Posey Gatterman shared that Kailia — who died by suicide on May 2 — bought a special blanket for her after seeing it on TikTok.

"Dear Mom, even when I'm not close by, I want you to know I love and appreciate you. Always. Wrap yourself up in this and consider it a big hug. I love you," the blanket reads, according to Posey Gatterman.

The gift showed up at Posey Gatterman's home two weeks after Kailia's death.

Kailia, who was best known for her appearance on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras as a 5-year-old, was found dead on May 2. Her death was declared a suicide by the Whatcom County Medical Examiner's Office in Washington.

The family released an official statement on Facebook following her death.

"She was just 16 years old but had accomplished so much and had such a bright future in front of her," the family wrote in part.

"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," they added.

Posey Gatterman also shared a message with E! News, urging parents to check on their children and look for signs, in light of her daughter's death.

"This is the worst thing a mother can go through," she told the outlet. "Parents who have teenagers that have phones, check their phones. And if you're struggling, talk to your parents. They're not judging you. They're going to get you the help that you need, but we need to know what you need in order get the help you need. Don't keep it inside."

"I don't think she knew how many people loved her," Posey Gatterman added. "I wish I could go back."