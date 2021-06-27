Kaia Gerber Wishes Boyfriend Jacob Elordi 'Happy Birthday' With Simple Yet Sweet Message

The model, 19, shared a short but sweet message on Instagram in honor of the Euphoria actor's 24th birthday

New Hollywood 'IT' couple Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi enjoy a walk outside with their dog in Santa Monica.

New Hollywood 'IT' couple Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi enjoy a walk outside with their dog in Santa Monica.

Kaia Gerber is showing the love for boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

Gerber, 19, celebrated the Euphoria actor's 24th birthday on Saturday with an Instagram post in his honor. The model kept it short and sweet, but the love certainly was not lacking in her post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday, my love," she wrote alongside a shirtless photo of her beau.

Gerber and Elordi have been dating for at least nine months, having been spotted together for the first time in September. The two made their relationship Instagram official on Halloween dressed as Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.

It took until May for Gerber to begin opening up publicly about her relationship with Elordi. During an interview with Vogue for the June/July issue, the model said the actor has helped her realize the limitless boundaries of love.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Gerber told the magazine. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

Elordi has also been helping Gerber launch her acting career. The model said her boyfriend has been incredibly helpful "because he's gone to drama school and has years of experience" she currently lacks.

"So I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely going to be using you as a resource,'" Gerber told Vogue.

In November, a source told PEOPLE that Gerber's mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, and father, Rande Gerber, "approve of Jacob" and "spend a lot of time together."

"Jacob is very sweet to Kaia," the source said, later adding the young couple was "always very loving and cute together."

This appears to be a pattern, too. The two have looked plenty happy together on several occasions since first linking up last year.

In mid-September, the couple was spotted holding hands while walking around New York City. One onlooker told PEOPLE that Gerber and Elordi seemed "comfortable" with each other already.

"Their fingers were interlocked, and they seemed very comfortable together," the onlooker said at the time. "At one point, they weren't holding hands and Kaia grabbed his and they went on their merry way. They looked happy."

In October, the couple appeared giddy while out with a group of friends at Nobu in Malibu, California, where they reportedly first met in early September. A source told people Gerber and Elordi "looked very happy" during the outing.