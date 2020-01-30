Kaia Gerber Shares Cryptic Instagram of Herself with a Parenting Book: 'Read into This'

Kaia Gerber has sent fans into a frenzy.

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old shared a cryptic photo on her Instagram Story. In the picture, she covered her face while holding an open copy of Spencer Johnson’s parenting book The One Minute Mother. In her other hand, Gerber held a pint of dairy free ice cream.

Dressed in black leggings, a gray sports bra and an unzipped white jacket, Gerber also stuck out her stomach in the photo.

“Read into this,” the model wrote on the photo.

Gerber — who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber – shared the confusing post a couple weeks after her reported split from Pete Davidson. The stars were first linked in October but have not been seen together recently. According to E! News, Davidson is “taking a break to work on his mental health,” putting his relationship with the model on the back-burner.

Image zoom Kaia Gerber Kaia Gerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Spend Time Apart amid Reports of a Split

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star, who has borderline personality disorder and previously sought treatment in 2016, indirectly addressed his romance with Gerber for the first time during the show in December.

“It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat,” he joked, referring to his Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost’s fiancée Scarlett Johansson. “What’d I do?”

Image zoom Kaia and Pete Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Share Passionate Kiss During Poolside Date in Miami

E! previously reported that Gerber “doesn’t know if she wants to continue in their relationship,” and that while she “cares about Pete and wants him to get better,” their future is “up in the air.” A separate source told E! that Davidson “understands” how Gerber feels and there is “no bad blood between the two.”

Reps for Davidson and Gerber have not commented.

The couple made headlines in December when Gerber’s parents, Crawford, 53, and Rande, 57, were seen having a tense-looking conversation outside of their daughter’s New York City apartment building in a video obtained by Page Six. Davidson left the building before both parents re-entered.