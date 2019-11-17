Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Celebrate His 26th Birthday Together with Cake and SNL Afterparty

Image zoom Kaia Gerber BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber wanted to do something special for Pete Davidson.

On Saturday, the Saturday Night Live star celebrated his 26th birthday, and the 18-year-old supermodel made sure it was a sweet one.

Earlier in the day, Gerber — who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — was spotted leaving Magnolia bakery in the West Village with a large birthday cake that she later brought to NBC studios where Davidson works. She rocked a low-key look for the outing, pairing a tie-dye hoodie with jeans, converse and a beanie.

“She picked out a large round birthday cake and a banana pudding,” according to E! News. “She knew exactly what she wanted and was smiling as they wrapped up the cake for her. She brought everything back home packaged in a bakery box.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Holds Hands Outside Grocery Store During Trip to Upstate New York

After Davidson’s SNL appearance, the couple celebrated at the afterparty, and were then photographed leaving the studio together. According to TMZ, they were spotted entering Gerber’s apartment building in New York City after 3 a.m.

Image zoom Kaia Gerber DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Image zoom Pete Davidson DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Last week, the pair seemed to make their relationship more public when they were seen holding hands during a trip to upstate New York. Davidson and Gerber were snapped walking side-by-side with interlocked fingers outside of a grocery store.

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Seemed ‘Very Happy’ Together During Recent Dinner Date: Source

They were first romantically linked after enjoying a meal together at the popular brunch restaurant Sadelle’s in New York City back in October. In a photo captured by a fan, the pair sat in a cozy corner booth while they sipped on their beverages and seemingly enjoyed each other’s company.

Gerber and Davidson then took their romance west, and were spotted in Malibu and Los Angeles.

Image zoom Pete Davidson, Kaia Gerber Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Everything You Need to Know About Kaia Gerber – Fashion’s Newest Rising Star

A source told PEOPLE at the time that they “seemed very sweet and cute together,” while out to dinner in California, adding that Davidson and Gerber looked “normal and happy.” Both have yet to comment on their romance.

Davidson recently split from actress Margaret Qualley; the breakup came nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande ended.

The comedian also dated actress Kate Beckinsale earlier this year; they split in April after nearly four months of dating.