Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Matt Bomer and More to Star in American Horror Stories

American Horror Stories, the American Horror Story spinoff series is on the way with a star-studded cast.

A teaser of the upcoming, debut season hit the FX series' Twitter page Wednesday, revealing that Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Matt Bomer, Danny Trejo, Sierra McCormick, Kyle Reid Silverstein, Naomi Grossman and more are set to star.

"And this isn't even the half of it," the cryptic caption said of what's to come in the "twisted new anthology."

Ryan Murphy, the award-winning screenwriter behind AHS, first announced the spinoff series in May 2020, posting a photo from a Zoom call with actors from nearly all nine seasons of American Horror Story.

"American Horror Story cast zoom call ... where we reminisced about the good times ... the spinoff we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes) ... when we will start filming the next season of the mothership ... and other stuff I cannot print," Murphy, 55, wrote on Instagram alongside the grab, showing Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Kathy Bates and Jessica Lange, among others.

In November, he also shared a teaser for the sometimes-spooky show, as well as more details about its format.

"We are doing 16, one-hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore ... many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow ... ," Murphy told fans on Twitter.

The promotional poster included a haunting image of a woman with a cracked skull, allowing the viewer to peer inside her head, revealing nothing but cobwebs and a deadly-looking spider.