Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's Relationship: A Look Back

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's year-long romance was largely their own private love affair.

The model and the Euphoria star dated from September 2020 until November 2021, splitting just over a year after they were first spotted on a date in Gerber's hometown of Malibu, California.

Gerber and Elordi's relationship came on the heels of the model's brief three-month relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson and Elordi's rumored romance with his Euphoria costar Zendaya.

The pair kept their love life largely out of the spotlight, sharing only the occasional photo of each other on Instagram. (Gerber has since deleted the few photos she had shared of Elordi.)

"They seemed very comfortable together," an onlooker told PEOPLE in September 2020 after the pair were spotted holding hands multiple times in New York City.

Gerber opened up about their relationship on one occasion, speaking to Vogue in May 2021 and describing their romance as a "love without conditions."

Soon after making their red carpet debut that September, however, PEOPLE confirmed their split in November 2021.

From their first public outing to when they went their separate ways, here's everything to know about Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's relationship.

September 2020: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are first spotted on a dinner date in Malibu

Gotham/GC Images

In early September 2020, the duo first sparked romance rumors when they were seen enjoying dinner together at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu.

September 7, 2020: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi hold hands in New York City

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Shortly after their night out in Malibu, the actor and the model continued to show off their budding romance — this time on the East Coast. Gerber and Elordi were spotted holding hands while out and about in New York City's Soho neighborhood.

A source told PEOPLE that the duo looked "comfortable" together and very much like a couple.

"Their fingers were interlocked, and they seemed very comfortable together," the onlooker shared. "At one point they weren't holding hands and Kaia grabbed his and they went on their merry way. They looked happy."

September 11, 2020: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi step out again in N.Y.C.

The new couple was spotted around N.Y.C. several times over the next few days, where they didn't shy away from publicly displaying their affection for one another. The pair were seen holding hands while walking to dinner together in the city, where Gerber was shooting a Coach campaign at the time.

September 20, 2020: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi jet off to Mexico together

Gerber and Elordi took their romance to the next level in late September, enjoying a romantic getaway to Mexico together. Elordi appeared to spend time with Gerber's family there, joining the model's parents, supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, for the weekend trip to Los Cabos. The pair were seen cozying up together poolside during their vacation.

October 4, 2020: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi return to Nobu

Robert Kamau/GC IMAGES

One month after first stepping out for a dinner date, the couple returned to Nobu Malibu for dinner with friends.

A source told PEOPLE that Gerber "looked very happy" during the "fun" night out.

"Kaia and Jacob had a fun dinner with friends on Saturday night," said the source. "Kaia was lovely as always. She also looked very happy. It was obvious that things are great with Jacob. They were very affectionate and cute."

The source added, "Jacob is a gentleman and kept making sure Kaia was enjoying herself."

November 1, 2020: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi make their romance Instagram official

Blair B Brown/ Instagram

The duo marked two months of dating with a very public milestone: confirming their relationship on social media. Gerber shared a since-deleted slideshow of photos of their elaborate Halloween couples costume, which saw them dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

In the shots, Elordi wore a blue suit and a pair of aviator glasses along with fake sideburns. Gerber donned a skin-tight purple top and coordinating pants for the occasion, accessorizing with retro winged black eyeliner.

November 22, 2020: A source says Kaia Gerber's parents "approve of Jacob"

Speaking to PEOPLE, a source exclusively confirmed that the pair were staying together at Gerber's parents' home, adding that both Cindy and Rande approved of their daughter's new beau.

"Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together," said the source. "It's obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob too. They spend a lot of time together."

The insider added that the Australian actor "embraced Kaia's Malibu life and seems to love it as much as she does."

They added, "They rarely leave Malibu and instead enjoy the beach, go hiking and meet up with friends for dinner."

February 14, 2021: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi celebrate their first Valentine's Day together

Kaia Gerber/Instagram

While the couple largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, Gerber gave fans a brief glimpse at their love to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together. To mark the romantic holiday, the model shared a rare snap with Elordi on her Instagram Story.

In the photo, the pair lounged on a beach daybed, reading side-by-side. Gerber captioned the shot with a red heart emoji and posted a solo shot of her boyfriend with the word "valentine." She also showed off a bouquet of red, pink and white roses, which appeared to be from Elordi. "Lucky girl …," she wrote on the photo.

April 2021: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi step out in coordinating looks

The Image Direct

The duo were spotted in matching outfits as they made a coffee and wine run together in early April 2021. For the laid-back outing, the well-dressed couple coordinated in wide-leg black trousers.

May 18, 2021: Kaia Gerber speaks about her relationship with Jacob Elordi

In her June/July 2021 cover story for Vogue, Gerber opened up about her romance for the first time. She revealed to the outlet that her relationship with the actor had opened her up "to the possibilities of love."

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," Gerber told the outlet. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

The model also shared that her Kissing Booth beau was a major resource as she began to pursue acting. (Gerber made her onscreen debut in season 10 of American Horror Story.)

"He's a great person for me to go to because he's gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don't have," she told the outlet. "So I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely going to be using you as a resource.' "

June 27, 2021: Kaia Gerber shares a sweet birthday tribute to Jacob Elordi

To celebrate her boyfriend of nine months' 24th birthday, the model shared a shirtless photo of the actor on her Instagram Story. She kept her heartfelt message short and sweet, writing, "Happy birthday my love."

August 2021: Jacob Elordi reveals Kaia Gerber made him shave his mullet

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor revealed to guest host Julie Bowen that Gerber convinced him to get rid of his controversial haircut just one week into their relationship.

"I always had short back and sides because of the movies and shows," Elordi said, explaining that he'd "always wanted a mullet," but his "mom never let [him] have one because she wanted [him] to be a gentleman, presentable."

He grew one during quarantine, but Gerber promptly convinced him to shave it.

"My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off. She took me to the bathroom and she got scissors and she cut it off," The Kissing Booth actor said of Gerber. "She said, 'You're cute, but you're not that cute.' "

September 13, 2021: Kaia Gerber hits a Met Gala afterparty with Jacob Elordi

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

After attending her first-ever Met Gala in N.Y.C., Gerber — who walked the red carpet solo – was joined by her boyfriend at Justin Bieber's Drew House afterparty. Gerber paid homage to her supermodel mom for the occasion, while Elordi rocked a mid-'90s-inspired 'fit.

September 16, 2021: Kaia Gerber celebrates her 20th birthday with Jacob Elordi

The model marked the start of a new decade with a prom-themed 20th birthday party in September 2021. Surrounded by famous friends and her Euphoria star beau, the model captured the special night in a series of glamorous, nostalgia-inducing snaps, which have since been deleted from her Instagram, per British Vogue. In one of the photos, Elordi sweetly embraced Gerber, wrapping an arm around her.

September 25, 2021: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi make their red carpet debut

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The couple took their love to the red carpet for the first time at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The pair dressed to the nines for the elegant evening, with Gerber in a champagne-colored gown and Elordi in a black tuxedo.

November 2021: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi split

Less than two months after their red carpet appearance, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Gerber and Elordi had called it quits. Their split came just over a year into their relationship, and neither party spoke about it publicly.

December 2021: Jacob Elordi praises Kaia Gerber for teaching him "how to handle" the spotlight

Speaking to Men's Health for their January/February cover story ahead of his split with Gerber, the Aussie actor shared some of the most important things he learned from their relationship — namely, how to deal with life in the public eye.

"She handles herself wonderfully publicly," he told the outlet. "And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?"

December 19, 2021: Kaia Gerber is seen with Austin Butler

Following news of her split from Elordi, the model was spotted one month later with actor Austin Butler, sparking rumors of a new romance — which is still going strong as of March 2023.

At the time, the pair were seen walking around together after taking a yoga class in Los Angeles.

December 19, 2021: Jacob Elordi grabs coffee with Olivia Jade Giannulli

The same day his ex was spotted with the Elvis actor, Elordi also seemed to be moving on: He was photographed grabbing coffee in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

At the time, one source told PEOPLE that they were "casually dating," while another refuted it. By August 2022, however, Elordi and Giannulli had called it quits.