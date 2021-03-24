Kaia Gerber Cast in American Horror Story Season 10: 'Very Excited About This'
"Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family," Ryan Murphy wrote on his Instagram
Kaia Gerber has a new gig!
The 19-year-old model — who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — has been cast in the highly-anticipated 10th season of American Horror Story, the show's co-creator, Ryan Murphy, announced on Tuesday.
Gerber responded to the casting news by re-posting Muprhy's announcement on her Instagram Stories with the caption: "🤭🤭🤭."
When singer Charlotte Lawrence said that she's "FREAKINOUT" over Gerber's part, she replied, "not as much as me!!!!! 😭."
Sharing a news report about her casting on her Story, Gerber added, "very excited about this @mrrpmurphy."
Gerber joins Macaulay Culkin and AHS favorites Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe and Adina Porter.
Her casting news come just days after Murphy revealed that the 10th season of the FX horror anthology series will be officially titled American Horror Story: Double Feature.
According to a teaser released by the showrunner, the upcoming season will center around "two horrifying stories, one by the sea...the other by the sand."
Production for the season was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, Murphy gave fans a glimpse into season 10 by sharing a photo of Culkin, 40, and Grossman, 49, wearing fur jackets while standing on a beach.
"Something wicked this way comes," he teased in the caption. "American Horror Story Season Ten. #AHS10 #AHS."
Murphy spoke about Culkin's role in the series last May during interview with E! News.
"I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," he said. "I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."
"So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Murphy continued. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."