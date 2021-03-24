"Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family," Ryan Murphy wrote on his Instagram

Kaia Gerber Cast in American Horror Story Season 10: 'Very Excited About This'

Kaia Gerber has a new gig!

The 19-year-old model — who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — has been cast in the highly-anticipated 10th season of American Horror Story, the show's co-creator, Ryan Murphy, announced on Tuesday.

"Very excited to announce that Kaia Gerber is joining the American Horror Story family," Murphy, 55, wrote on his Instagram.

Gerber responded to the casting news by re-posting Muprhy's announcement on her Instagram Stories with the caption: "🤭🤭🤭."

When singer Charlotte Lawrence said that she's "FREAKINOUT" over Gerber's part, she replied, "not as much as me!!!!! 😭."

Sharing a news report about her casting on her Story, Gerber added, "very excited about this @mrrpmurphy."

Her casting news come just days after Murphy revealed that the 10th season of the FX horror anthology series will be officially titled American Horror Story: Double Feature.

According to a teaser released by the showrunner, the upcoming season will center around "two horrifying stories, one by the sea...the other by the sand."

Production for the season was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Murphy gave fans a glimpse into season 10 by sharing a photo of Culkin, 40, and Grossman, 49, wearing fur jackets while standing on a beach.

"Something wicked this way comes," he teased in the caption. "American Horror Story Season Ten. #AHS10 #AHS."

Murphy spoke about Culkin's role in the series last May during interview with E! News.

"I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," he said. "I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."