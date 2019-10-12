JWoww's Ex-Boyfriend Apologizes After Being Caught on Video Flirting with Her Jersey Shore Costar

Zach Clayton Carpinello is apologizing for his actions.

Following Thursday night’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in which Carpinello was seen flirting and getting handsy with Angelina Pivarnick while his then-girlfriend Jenni “JWoww” Farley was drunkenly passed out, Carpinello spoke out about his behaviors in a statement on Instagram.

“I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for,” he wrote on Friday, just hours after reports surfaced that he and Farley, 33, had split. “Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me.”

“I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well,” Carpinello, 24, continued before vowing to do right by Farley and her two children — daughter Meilani, 5, and son Greyson, 3.

“I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day,” he wrote. “I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart.”

“I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome,” Carpinello added.

RELATED: JWoww Is ‘Hurt’ After Seeing Her Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make a Move on Angelina Pivarnick

During the Jersey Shore episode, Carpinello, whom the cast nicknamed “24” due to his age, tightly wrapped his hand around Pivarnick’s waist and touched her bottom in the Las Vegas club. Later, he was seen putting his hand on her leg.

After watching the episode, Farley wrote a scathing Instagram post addressing the incident, in which she claimed she was blindsided and called out both Pivarnick, 33, and Carpinello for their behavior.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she wrote. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” she continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Image zoom Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Zack Clayton Carpinello, and Angelina Pivarnick Bryan Bedder/WireImage, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

RELATED: Jersey Shore: Fight Breaks Out After Angelina Accuses JWoww’s Boyfriend of Hitting on Her

Farley then reportedly ended things between her and Carpinello one day later, according to Us, E! and TMZ.

Reps for Farley and MTV did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The Jersey Shore star and Carpinello began dating in April after Farley split from husband Roger Mathews in Sept. 2018 following nearly three years of marriage.

Carpinello last shared a photo with Farley on Wednesday, calling her his “best friend” as they spent a day together in Santa Monica.