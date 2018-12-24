Despite her 2½-year-old son’s recent autism diagnosis, Jenni “JWoww” Farley has a lot to be thankful for this year.

The Jersey Shore star, 32, celebrated Christmas Eve with her fans by posting a video on YouTube that showed all the progress Greyson has made in learning how to talk over the course of 2018.

The first clips in the compilation — dated back to January of this year — show the toddler getting upset when he was asked questions or when mom tried to get him to repeat certain words or phrases. But by the later videos, he’s able to count aloud the number of apples lined up in front of him, repeat the names of different colors, identify various facial features, and even ask for his bottle. With each major milestone, you can hear his reality star mom in the background cheering with joy.

Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV

“Happy Holidays everyone!” Farley wrote in the caption. “I’m so excited to share this video with you all documenting the progress Greyson has made throughout this past year. I’m so proud of him and thankful for everyone’s love and support throughout this journey.”

The mom of two — she and her estranged husband Roger Mathews are also parents to 4-year-old daughter, Meilani Alexandra — first shared the news of her son’s autism diagnosis in an interview with Hollywood Life in late November.

At the time, she told the outlet that while Greyson was “non-verbal,” he was on a path of “positive, positive” progress.

Jenni Farley and son Greyson Michael Loccisano/Getty

“He has co-therapies [every] week but we’re going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments, speech therapy,” she said, adding that Greyson has “made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech” — specifically, “He’s understanding words better, which was his issue.”

Farley initially discussed her son’s struggles with speech at the end of August during the premiere of the second season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. She revealed more info on Instagram the next day.

Jenni Farley Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Sharing a photo of herself hugging the little boy and a subsequent video of him climbing onto a chair, Farley thanked those who had reached out with messages of support.

“To everyone that tuned into @jerseyshore last night and messaged, commented etc about @greysonmathews with similar stories or just showing love I can’t thank you enough,” wrote the star. “As a mother, I will go to the moon and back for my kids … no question. I live my life differently because of them.”

“To find out Greyson is ‘behind’ or ‘delayed’ crushed me … but only for a moment … that moment came from wanting to have ‘perfect children’ and ‘how could this happen to me?’ ” she continued. “But Grey is PERFECT and it CAN happen to anyone.”

Jenni Farley and daughter Meilani J-Woww Instagram

In an update video a few weeks later, she told fans, “Greyson wasn’t hitting his milestones the way other kids were supposed to … I don’t know if I would even call it a struggle because Greyson is still perfect to me. But it’s something as a mom and a parent I’m going through and a lot of parents go through.”

Farley and her ex have different approaches to Greyson’s condition, which she discussed with Today in October, the month after she and Mathews split.

“When Greyson wasn’t hitting his marks in the world of doctors, Roger, couldn’t, not that he couldn’t care less, but he was like, ‘He’s perfect. He’s going to be fine. This is no big deal,’ ” Farley said.

It left her feeling conflicted.

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Rich Polk/Getty

“In that aspect, I felt very alone because I was the only parent. I thought, ‘Am I bad wanting to get him help because Roger’s not concerned, so should I not be concerned?’ ” JWoww continued.

In the months since the diagnosis, Greyson has been in early intervention therapy, and it’s been working wonders, as evidenced by his mom’s latest video.