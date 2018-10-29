JWoww and Estranged Husband Roger Dress Up as Moana Characters for Halloween amid Divorce

Halloween is a very important holiday for this family of four.

Over a month after Jenni “JWoww” Farley filed for divorce from Roger Mathews, the Jersey Shore star and her estranged husband reunited for a family Halloween costume.

On Monday, Mathews, 43, shared a series of photos of the separated couple and their two children dressed as Moana characters.

“We always try and get into the spirit of Halloween every year,” he wrote, adding that it’s his 4-year-old daughter Meilani’s “favorite holiday.”

“Bubby’s is Thanksgiving cause there is a humongous dead bird on the table he can eat and lots of other yummy stuff. Except cauliflower. F— cauliflower” he added, referring to the couple’s son Greyson 2.

The pair also made an video giving fans a look at their festive Halloween photoshoot.

“Behind the scenes of the Matthew’s annual Halloween photoshoot,” Farley wrote on her own Instagram account, alongside a short clip of the video. Sherevealed that they decided on Moana-themed costumes because the Disney film is their son’s “favorite movie.”

Over the weekend, the mother of two also shared a sweet — and spooky — video of her daughter showing off all of the festive decorations in their front yard.

“@meilanimathews favorite time of the year 👻 just got home from Spain and we are putting in some werkkkkkk,” she wrote alongside the video.

Earlier this month, Farley and Mathews celebrated their anniversary by having dinner together — and then taking a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Mathews wrote alongside a photo of the pair dining together.

After nearly three years of marriage, Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, according to New Jersey’s Asbury Park Press.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

Hours after news of the divorce filing broke, Mathews shared an emotional video on social media, swearing that he was “not done fighting” for his marriage.