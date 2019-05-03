Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's New Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello Was At Her Wedding to Roger Mathews

The Jersey Shore star and Roger Matthews tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together
Things have come full circle for Jenni “JWoww” Farley!
Long before the Jersey Shore star, 33, had moved on from Roger Mathews, the pair were tying the knot — but it turns out that Farley’s new man Zack Clayton Carpinello was actually in attendance at their wedding in 2015.
Carpinello, whose identity was confirmed by PEOPLE late last month, has been friends with Farley for years after they met through the 24-year-old wrestler’s sister Erica, E! News reports.
Though things were never romantic with them while Farley was married to Mathews, Carpinello was at the former pair’s wedding with his sister, and there’s photo evidence to prove it!
RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Boyfriend Revealed: Meet Pro Wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello
In an Instagram post from Oct. 16, 2016, Carpinello congratulated the former pair on their one year wedding anniversary and shared a snapshot taken inside their reception’s photo booth with three other party guests.
“One year ago at #WowwWedding where I had an awesome time with @errrrrriccaaa and met amazing people like these two @candicekimberly and @wray_sean ! Awesome weekend!” he captioned the celebratory shot.
“Blessed I was got to be a part- Happy anniversary @jwoww @rogermathewsnj,” the wrestler added.
RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reveals She’s Dating a 24-Year-Old Man amid Divorce from Roger Mathews
As PEOPLE previously reported, Carpinello is from Bethlehem, a town in Albany County, New York, and played football during his time at Bethlehem Central High School.
Growing up, he would always watch professional wrestling and decided that’s what he wanted to do, he told Spotlight Newspapers in 2017. After graduating in 2013, he spent two years at In Your Face Wrestling Academy in Albany, where he had his first professional bout.
While he hasn’t made it to the WWE yet, Carpinello has already been featured on television, according to Spotlight. Wrestling in New York City in the Spanish leagues Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) has landed him on Telemundo.
In the ring, Carpinello goes by his middle name, Clayton, telling Spotlight it keeps him “authentic.” As for whether he prefers to be the “good guy” or the “bad guy” during matches? Carpinello said while he can do both, he prefers to play the bad guy.
Throughout the month of April, Farley had been teasing her budding relationship with Carpinello.
The reality star first posted a video on April 15 of herself riding in a car with her new man, showing only his arm. “Face hurts from smiling,” she captioned the clip.
At the time, Farley’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the MTV star had “moved on.”
A little over a week later, Farley appeared on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Joey Camasta’s podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, and confirmed herself that she was dating a 24-year-old man.
RELATED: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Reunites with Estranged Husband for Easter as She Moves on with New Man
When asked his name, Farley responded “24,” according to The Asbury Park Press. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24.’ “
“He’s very handsome, by the way,” added Polizzi, 31. “Jenni has been going through some s— but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”
She also posted an intimate photo of her and her man in bed, though she didn’t reveal his face.
On April 26, amid her divorce from Mathews, PEOPLE confirmed Farley’s new man was Carpinello. A day later, the couple went fully public with their romance and shared several photos together during a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
In response to the news, Mathews, 43, told the New York Post‘s Page Six he’s “very happy” for his ex.
RELATED: From Finding Love at the Shore to Alleged Abuse: JWoww and Roger Mathews’ Relationship Timeline
Farley filed for divorce from Mathews in September after almost three years of marriage.
Though they continued to spend time together as a family in the months that followed — even celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary in October — the relationship took a downward turn in December when Farley filed for a restraining order against him after the two got into an argument.
A month later, she accused Mathews of physical and emotional abuse in a lengthy statement shared on her personal website. She also released footage that allegedly showed Mathews attacking her. Mathews denied the allegations.
In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time, Farley said she decided to speak out against Mathews for the sake of their kids.
“In light of the recent accusations, I would like to clarify one point: I did not post the message to Roger to cause him any upset,” she said. “My intention was to protect our children and to liberate myself from all of the pain I had endured for so many years, to finally be free from the abuse and now look into the future more positively for the sake of the kids.”
Since then, the estranged couple has reunited to spend time with daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2, on Easter.