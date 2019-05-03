Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's New Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello Was At Her Wedding to Roger Mathews

Things have come full circle for Jenni “JWoww” Farley!

Long before the Jersey Shore star, 33, had moved on from Roger Mathews, the pair were tying the knot — but it turns out that Farley’s new man Zack Clayton Carpinello was actually in attendance at their wedding in 2015.

Carpinello, whose identity was confirmed by PEOPLE late last month, has been friends with Farley for years after they met through the 24-year-old wrestler’s sister Erica, E! News reports.

Though things were never romantic with them while Farley was married to Mathews, Carpinello was at the former pair’s wedding with his sister, and there’s photo evidence to prove it!

From left: Roger Matthews, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Zack Clayton Carpinello

In an Instagram post from Oct. 16, 2016, Carpinello congratulated the former pair on their one year wedding anniversary and shared a snapshot taken inside their reception’s photo booth with three other party guests.

“One year ago at #WowwWedding where I had an awesome time with @errrrrriccaaa and met amazing people like these two @candicekimberly and @wray_sean ! Awesome weekend!” he captioned the celebratory shot.

“Blessed I was got to be a part- Happy anniversary @jwoww @rogermathewsnj,” the wrestler added.

As PEOPLE previously reported, Carpinello is from Bethlehem, a town in Albany County, New York, and played football during his time at Bethlehem Central High School.

Growing up, he would always watch professional wrestling and decided that’s what he wanted to do, he told Spotlight Newspapers in 2017. After graduating in 2013, he spent two years at In Your Face Wrestling Academy in Albany, where he had his first professional bout.

While he hasn’t made it to the WWE yet, Carpinello has already been featured on television, according to Spotlight. Wrestling in New York City in the Spanish leagues Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA) has landed him on Telemundo.

In the ring, Carpinello goes by his middle name, Clayton, telling Spotlight it keeps him “authentic.” As for whether he prefers to be the “good guy” or the “bad guy” during matches? Carpinello said while he can do both, he prefers to play the bad guy.

Image zoom JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello Jwoww/Instagram

Throughout the month of April, Farley had been teasing her budding relationship with Carpinello.

The reality star first posted a video on April 15 of herself riding in a car with her new man, showing only his arm. “Face hurts from smiling,” she captioned the clip.

At the time, Farley’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the MTV star had “moved on.”

A little over a week later, Farley appeared on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Joey Camasta’s podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, and confirmed herself that she was dating a 24-year-old man.

When asked his name, Farley responded “24,” according to The Asbury Park Press. “We’re filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him ’24.’ “

“He’s very handsome, by the way,” added Polizzi, 31. “Jenni has been going through some s— but I’ve never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now.”

She also posted an intimate photo of her and her man in bed, though she didn’t reveal his face.

On April 26, amid her divorce from Mathews, PEOPLE confirmed Farley’s new man was Carpinello. A day later, the couple went fully public with their romance and shared several photos together during a trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

In response to the news, Mathews, 43, told the New York Post‘s Page Six he’s “very happy” for his ex.