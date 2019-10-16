Jenni 'JWoww' Farley's Ex-Boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello Posts About 'Strength' After Split

Zack Clayton Carpinello is moving forward after his split from Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

For the first time since sharing a public apology to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star after he flirted with her costar, Angelina Pivarnick, the 24-year-old professional wrestler posted on his Instagram feed about “strength.”

In the video, Carpinello lifts large weights while working out before triumphantly dropping them to the ground.

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will,” he captioned the black-and-white footage, attributing the quote to Mahatma Gandhi.

Carpinello was seen flirting and getting handsy with Pivarnick, 33, on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, while his then-girlfriend, Farley, was drunkenly passed out. He tightly wrapped his hand around Pivarnick’s waist and touched her bottom in the Las Vegas club. Later, he was seen putting his hand on her leg.

Farley, 34, broke up with Carpinello one day after witnessing the flirting incident on camera, according to Us, E! and TMZ. Reps for Farley and MTV did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

After watching the episode, Farley wrote a scathing Instagram post addressing the incident, in which she claimed she was blindsided and called out both Pivarnick and Carpinello for their behavior.

“After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” she wrote on Friday. “For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me.”

“My heart hurts on so many levels,” she continued. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Also on Friday, Carpinello posted a lengthy apology to Instagram, taking “full responsibility for” the “mistakes that [he] cannot take back.”

“Jenni does not deserve any damage from anybody else. This is on me. I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well,” he continued in the post, before vowing to do right by Farley and her two children: son Greyson Valor, 3, and daughter Meilani Alexandra, 5.

“I love Jenni, with everything I have, I make this known to her every day,” Carpinello wrote. “I will continue to do everything to make this known to her and her kids, who also have my heart. I will make it certain that nothing like this ever happen[s] again, in any way regardless of the outcome.”

Farley and Carpinello began dating in April after the reality star split from husband Roger Mathews in September 2018 following nearly three years of marriage.